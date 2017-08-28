NFL Preseason Week 4 Odds: Teams Looking to Avoid Injuries Heading into Season

Duane Burleson/Associated Press

After seeing wide receiver Julian Edelman of the New England Patriots suffer a season-ending ACL injury last week, the harsh reminder of what can happen in game situations came to light again.

With all 32 NFL teams in action this Thursday in the final week of the preseason, the emphasis will be more on young players trying to earn roster spots than making sure teams win impressively, and the betting odds certainly reflect that.

Of the 16 games on the Week 4 slate, the home team is favored in 13 of them at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. Two games are currently off the board, with the Detroit Lions visiting the Buffalo Bills and the Houston Texans hosting the Dallas Cowboys.

The lone road favorites right now are the Seattle Seahawks (-1.5) taking on the Oakland Raiders. The Seahawks have been one of the league's most impressive teams this preseason, outscoring opponents 94-43 en route to a perfect 3-0 mark both straight up and against the spread.

Besides Seattle, the AFC North's Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns are also undefeated at 3-0 SU in addition to the AFC West's Denver Broncos. The Ravens and Browns are 3-0 ATS at online sports betting sites like the Seahawks as well, while the Broncos have gone 2-0-1.

For the Cowboys, second-year running back Ezekiel Elliott is set to have his appeal hearing on Tuesday in an effort to reduce his six-game suspension. Elliott led the NFL in rushing a year ago with 1,631 yards as a rookie and played last week in a 24-20 win over the Raiders, gaining 18 yards on six carries. He may or may not play on Thursday.

The Patriots have dropped two of their first three games this preseason, and they are listed as 3-point home favorites hosting the New York Giants, who are also 1-2. You can bet New England will be looking to avoid any more injuries and simply get ready to open the defense of its Super Bowl title on September 7 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Kansas City also saw its starting running back Spencer Ware go down with a season-ending knee injury in the preseason, giving rookie Kareem Hunt a chance to shine. The Chiefs are 3.5-point home favorites versus the Tennessee Titans before visiting the Pats.