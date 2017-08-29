NFL Cuts 2017: Projecting Top Big-Name Releases Who Will Find New Homes

Leon Halip/Getty Images

NFL owners delayed the inevitable when they decided to eliminate the 75-man roster cut period before the fourth preseason game. Now, teams will only prepare for one deadline after the final exhibition game.

The New England Patriots jumped off to an early start when general manager and head coach Bill Belichick released defensive end Kony Ealy, who signed with the team during the offseason, per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. The New York Jets claimed him off waivers.

All 32 teams will play their final preseason contest on Thursday. Typically, it's a game reserved for those who need another solid performance to secure a roster position, a spot on the practice squad or an opportunity with another team.

Throughout the week, several names will hit the free-agent market. Oftentimes, front offices will place a player on the trade block before outright releasing him without a direct return. Who's going to be available within the week? What's the demand for each individual looking for a new home?

QB, Brock Osweiler

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

When Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson named rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer as the starter, it spelled the end for veteran signal-caller Brock Osweiler. He'll likely walk into a new locker room for third time in three seasons.

According to ESPN.com reporter Jeremy Fowler, the Browns have already placed Osweiler on the trade block, but he's shown nothing worth trading for over the past few seasons. Clubs interested in the sixth-year quarterback as a backup will likely wait until he's released within the next few days.

Despite earning respect in the Browns locker room as the preferred starter, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the coaching staff went in a different direction. We may have witnessed the 26-year-old's last chance at a starting spot with the Houston Texans in 2016. Nonetheless, he's a worthy backup for most teams across the league.

Osweiler didn't put his best on film in two preseason games. The coaching staff kept him off the field in the third contest. Kevin Hogan and Cody Kessler took snaps behind Kizer against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Unable to beat a rookie in a quarterback competition, you can expect to see Osweiler on the sideline holding a clipboard with a headset on game day in 2017.

RB, Matt Jones

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Washington Redskins running back Matt Jones falls under the same category as Osweiler; the team continues to actively shop him as a trade asset, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero:

According to Associated Press writer Stephen Whyno, Hadley Engelhard, Jones' agent, asked the team to release his client in June. The front office hasn't executed a transaction, but that should change sooner than later.

Washington selected Jones in the third round of the 2015 draft. Despite a couple of 100-plus yard games in October, he fell out of favor during his sophomore season under head coach Jay Gruden. Robert Kelley took over the starting role, and the front office drafted Samaje Perine in the fourth round of April's draft.

At 24 years old, Jones should have several teams lining up for a trade. The Redskins will probably find a partner for a swap in exchange for a late-round pick. Though it's an in-division rival, the New York Giants may have interest in a larger ball-carrier to complement Paul Perkins and Wayne Gallman, who haven't shown much during preseason action.

LB, Lamarr Houston

Jeff Haynes/Associated Press

In the Chicago Bears' third preseason game, linebacker Lamarr Houston continued to play after most of the starters came off the field. It's not a good sign for a 30-year pass-rusher who should have a roster spot locked up.

Houston's track record with injuries and his cap hit may put him on the free-agent market. He's torn both ACLs over the past three years and carries an approximate $7 million cap hit as a non-starter; the Bears can release him and save $6 million, per Overthecap.com.

This move would focus more so on economics as opposed to Houston's ability to play the game at his age. When healthy, he's can still contribute in a limited role. However, the veteran pass-rusher would sign a deal commensurate with his current value.

Fortunately for Houston, there's always a demand for defenders who can pressure the quarterback. If released before Week 1, he'll land on his feet with a two-year contract as a rotational pass-rusher.