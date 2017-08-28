Jon Dorenbos Traded to Saints from Eagles in Exchange for Draft Pick

Jon Dorenbos Traded to Saints from Eagles in Exchange for Draft PickAugust 28, 2017
The Philadelphia Eagles announced Monday they traded long snapper Jon Dorenbos to the New Orleans Saints for a seventh-round draft pick in 2019.
Dorenbos has been with the Eagles since the 2006 season and appeared in 162 games for the team. The 37-year-old reached the Pro Bowl in 2009 and 2014.
CSN Philly's Dave Zangaro shared a statement about Dorenbos' departure from Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie:
Dave Zangaro @DZangaroCSN
Here is Jeff Lurie's statement on Jon Dorenbos, who was just traded to the Saints. #Eagles https://t.co/EkSoskobQ92017-8-29 00:31:14
According to Pro Football Reference, no active player has made more appearances for the Eagles than Dorenbos, and he's sixth in appearances in franchise history.
While Dorenbos was the longest-tenured member of the Eagles roster, NJ Advance Media's Eliot Shorr-Parks wasn't too surprised by the trade:
Eliot Shorr-Parks @EliotShorrParks
Honestly, moving Dorenbos is surprising but makes sense. LaVato is 13 years younger, cheaper and is also pretty good #Eagles2017-8-29 00:31:03
Rick Lovato will likely take over as Philadelphia's long snapper heading into the 2017 regular season. Lovato played in three games last year while replacing Dorenbos, who required season-ending wrist surgery in December.