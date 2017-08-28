    Jon Dorenbos Traded to Saints from Eagles in Exchange for Draft Pick

    Joseph ZuckerFeatured ColumnistAugust 28, 2017

    PHILADELPHIA, PA - DECEMBER 11: Jon Dorenbos #43 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on before the game against the Washington Redskins at Lincoln Financial Field on December 11, 2016 in Philadelphia Pennsylvania. The Redskins defeated the Eagles 27-22. (Photo by Rob Leiter via Getty Images)
    Rob Leiter/Getty Images

    The Philadelphia Eagles announced Monday they traded long snapper Jon Dorenbos to the New Orleans Saints for a seventh-round draft pick in 2019.

    Dorenbos has been with the Eagles since the 2006 season and appeared in 162 games for the team. The 37-year-old reached the Pro Bowl in 2009 and 2014.

    CSN Philly's Dave Zangaro shared a statement about Dorenbos' departure from Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie:

    According to Pro Football Reference, no active player has made more appearances for the Eagles than Dorenbos, and he's sixth in appearances in franchise history.

    While Dorenbos was the longest-tenured member of the Eagles roster, NJ Advance Media's Eliot Shorr-Parks wasn't too surprised by the trade:

    Rick Lovato will likely take over as Philadelphia's long snapper heading into the 2017 regular season. Lovato played in three games last year while replacing Dorenbos, who required season-ending wrist surgery in December.

