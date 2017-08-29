Stock Up, Stock Down After Pittsburgh Steelers' 3rd Preseason Game

Stock Up, Stock Down After Pittsburgh Steelers' 3rd Preseason GameAugust 29, 2017
The Pittsburgh Steelers suffered their first loss of the preseason in Week 3, falling to the visiting Indianapolis Colts, 19-15. But winning or losing wasn't really what mattered. Instead, the all-important dress rehearsal for the regular season is but yet another tool in the Steelers' coaches box to determine the most effective roster for the upcoming year.
With that in mind, some players helped and hurt their chances of making the 53-man roster or being an important part of the Steelers' game-day plans for the 2017 season. Here's whose stocks are rising and falling in Pittsburgh after the game.
Stock Up: QB Landry Jones
For the majority of training camp and through the first two preseason games, longtime backup Steelers quarterback Landry Jones has been sidelined with an abdominal injury. That has opened the door to rookie Joshua Dobbs getting two summertime starts and also led to Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin saying last week that Dobbs also had the opportunity to leapfrog Jones on the depth chart.
But Jones finally made it back to the field in the team's third preseason game and got the most playing time among Pittsburgh's quarterbacks. And his performance—21 completions on 31 attempts, for 163 yards, one touchdown, one interception and one sack taken—should be proof enough that he's still the top option to back up starter Ben Roethlisberger in 2017.
Dobbs did get some playing time, working as cleanup and completing four of his seven pass attempts for 24 yards and a sack (as well as a nine-yard run). But Dobbs' preseason thus far has very much reflected his rookie status, proving that he has much to learn before he can unseat Jones. Now that Jones is healthy, he shouldn't worry about his standing on the depth chart.
Stock Down: WR Justin Hunter
When the Steelers picked up free agent receiver Justin Hunter in the spring, it seemed like a sign that they had a plan for the veteran that included him being a part of the 53-man roster for 2017. But now, those hopes are quickly fading.
Though Hunter had a solid performance during training camp, it is quickly becoming clear that he is among the numerous wideouts on the Steelers' roster who are on the outside of the bubble, looking in. Nothing proved that more than Saturday's game.
Hunter played just two snaps total according to Steelers Depot's Alex Kozora, seeing just one passing target (with zero catches). Meanwhile, fellow wideouts Darrius Heyward-Bey and Sammie Coates handled most of the backup duties in Hunter's stead, with 14 offensive snaps (and two on special teams) for the former, and 48 for Coates.
It doesn't matter that Hunter was impressive during practices if he cannot get onto the field and make a significant contribution to Pittsburgh's offense. At this point, Hunter is a long-shot to make the Steelers' roster.
Stock Up: LB Ryan Shazier
Steelers inside linebacker Ryan Shazier is in no danger of losing his starting status this year. And given his level of experience and importance to his team, it would have come as no surprise to not see him in a preseason game until Week 3. But it wasn't just veteran rest that has kept him off the field until the Colts game; rather, it was an injury. And with Shazier's history of injuries, any time missed is never a good thing.
But Shazier finally made his preseason debut on Saturday after missing the first two games and much of training camp with a hamstring injury. Though he played only 16 snaps and recorded just one tackle and one pass defensed, the fact that he could return to the field is a good sign for a Steelers' defense that needs him both for his pass-rushing prowess as well as his work defending passes in coverage.
Also of note is that Shazier's snaps were not limited because of his recent injury but were kept to the same level as most of Pittsburgh's key starters. The hope is that his latest hamstring ailment is behind him and he'll be ready for a full complement of snaps come the start of the regular season.
Stock Down: CB Ross Cockrell
The entire Steelers defense struggled yet again to defend the pass, giving up 257 passing yards to the Colts on Saturday. Scott Tolzien, the Colts' fill-in starter for the injured Andrew Luck, had 123 passing yards and his backup, Stephen Morris, had another 143. The pair were sacked only once, while Pittsburgh's defense gave up completions of 10 or more yards to seven different Indianapolis receivers, including a 55-yard catch-and-run by Donte Moncrief and another 32-yard completion to Phillip Dorsett.
Though numerous Steelers' defenders can and should take the blame for the performance, cornerback Ross Cockrell saw his stock drop more than any of his peers. For one, he was heading into the game with his starting job on the line, with both Coty Sensabaugh and Mike Hilton stealing his first-team reps during practice earlier in the week. For another, Cockrell didn't do much in the game to prove he deserves to get them back.
Cockrell recorded only two tackles in the contest, while playing 14 snaps. Sensabaugh played 24 snaps and had two tackles. Hilton had two tackles in 19 snaps played. And rookie Cameron Sutton finally made his preseason debut and worked both on the outside and in the slot, totaling 16 defensive snaps played and ending the day with an impressive three tackles (including one for a loss) and a pass defensed.
Cockrell may have sat atop Pittsburgh's cornerback depth chart alongside Artie Burns all summer. But if the preseason has been any indication, that may not be the case when the Steelers' release their first official depth chart before Week 1.
Stock Up: TE Xavier Grimble
Heading into the summer, it seemed like tight end Xavier Grimble's roster spot would be safe. Though never expected to serve as the Steelers' starter—that job belongs to Jesse James—the promising pass-catcher and blocker looked prime for a breakout year and a bigger role.
But Grimble struggled during his first two preseason games, despite looking good during training camp practices. It had even gotten to the point that Jake McGee, signed by the Steelers on August 2nd, would surpass Grimble on the depth chart and perhaps just take his roster spot outright. But Grimble finally showed up and impressed on Saturday night against the Colts, and certainly increased his prospects for job security in 2017.
Grimble caught all three of the passes thrown his way on Saturday, totaling 26 yards and a score. He was also an outstanding blocker in the contest, showing off the versatility he was able to display in fits and spurts a season ago.
The Steelers' tight end group is not a particularly notable one, which means there will be opportunities for players like Grimble to make cases for themselves during the summer's evaluation process. Grimble hadn't taken full advantage of them in the Steelers' first two preseason games, but in the third he demonstrated that he still belongs.
Stock Down: RB James Conner
Rookie Steelers running back James Conner was a standout of the team's second preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons, rushing 20 times for 98 yards and catching one three-yard pass. And his performance against the Colts wasn't poor, with four rushes for 26 yards in a Steelers' run game effort that only attempted 22 combined runs.
But it was when Conner got those carries that has his stock falling following Week 3 of the preseason. Conner was not the starter—the first rushing snaps of the game belonged to Knile Davis—which means that it's likely Conner starts the regular season as No. 3 on the depth chart and thus not the primary backup to Le'Veon Bell.
That's not to say Conner won't get playing time this year or won't be able to unseat Davis as the season progresses. But the fact that he did not get the start on Saturday provides an illuminating look at where he stands at the position. Though Conner impressed against Atlanta, the Steelers apparently value having the veteran Davis directly behind Bell to start the season.
Stock Up: RB Trey Williams
Though his role has been limited so far this offseason, Steelers running back Trey Williams may actually find himself making the 53-man roster this year, serving as the team's punt return specialist.
For two games now, Williams has been the only player to return punts. Last week, against the Atlanta Falcons, he had three returns for a total of 77 yards and a touchdown. He had three more for 10 yards against the Indianapolis Colts.
Though in that game he had only one carry, yielding 10 yards, and played just nine total snaps (five on offense, four on special teams), the fact that Williams has sole possession of a special-teams role the Steelers needed to fill this summer certainly helps his chances to stick around into the fall.
Pittsburgh would have no problem keeping a fourth running back on the 53-man roster if that person can provide not just depth at the position but upside elsewhere, notably on special teams. Williams has managed to stand out in that respect, which gives him an advantage over other Steelers' backs like Fitzgerald Toussaint and Terrell Watson.