Stock Up, Stock Down After Pittsburgh Steelers' 3rd Preseason Game

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

The entire Steelers defense struggled yet again to defend the pass, giving up 257 passing yards to the Colts on Saturday. Scott Tolzien, the Colts' fill-in starter for the injured Andrew Luck, had 123 passing yards and his backup, Stephen Morris, had another 143. The pair were sacked only once, while Pittsburgh's defense gave up completions of 10 or more yards to seven different Indianapolis receivers, including a 55-yard catch-and-run by Donte Moncrief and another 32-yard completion to Phillip Dorsett.

Though numerous Steelers' defenders can and should take the blame for the performance, cornerback Ross Cockrell saw his stock drop more than any of his peers. For one, he was heading into the game with his starting job on the line, with both Coty Sensabaugh and Mike Hilton stealing his first-team reps during practice earlier in the week. For another, Cockrell didn't do much in the game to prove he deserves to get them back.

Cockrell recorded only two tackles in the contest, while playing 14 snaps. Sensabaugh played 24 snaps and had two tackles. Hilton had two tackles in 19 snaps played. And rookie Cameron Sutton finally made his preseason debut and worked both on the outside and in the slot, totaling 16 defensive snaps played and ending the day with an impressive three tackles (including one for a loss) and a pass defensed.

Cockrell may have sat atop Pittsburgh's cornerback depth chart alongside Artie Burns all summer. But if the preseason has been any indication, that may not be the case when the Steelers' release their first official depth chart before Week 1.