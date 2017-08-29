Stock Up, Stock Down After Pittsburgh Steelers' 3rd Preseason Game

0 of 7

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers suffered their first loss of the preseason in Week 3, falling 19-15 to the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday.

However, winning or losing wasn't really what mattered. Instead, the all-important dress rehearsal for the regular season is just another tool in the Pittsburgh coaches' box to determine the most effective roster for the upcoming year.

Some players helped or hurt their chances of making the 53-man roster or being an important part of the Steelers' game-day plans for the 2017 season.

With that in mind, here are some players whose stock is rising and falling in Pittsburgh after the game.