Legit or Nah: The Verdict on NFL Preseason's Breakout Performances
After three weeks of NFL preseason play, we can draw conclusions on some of the best and worst performances from August.
But that's still not an easy task, because it can be hard to tell who's for real each August and who will fade into the professional football abyss.
We're up for the challenge, even if hindsight might be cruel. So let's look at several breakout performers who put together unexpectedly strong preseasons and might have been elevated on depth charts or gained more clout as a result. And then let's determine whether those efforts indicate they're ready to rock when the games matter in 2017, or if we should temper our short-term expectations.
This is "legit or nah," preseason edition.
Honorable Nahs
Kansas City Chiefs RB Charcandrick West
The 26-year-old has a shot to play a big role considering that projected starter Spencer Ware went down with a major knee injury last week. And it's cool that he rushed for 118 yards on only 13 carries in the team's first three preseason outings, but 113 of those came in one game, and 50 came on one play.
He was hardly a factor with just eight yards on six touches in KC's third preseason game, which is usually considered a dress rehearsal.
Jacksonville Jaguars WR Dede Westbrook
It's hard to gauge his progress when he didn't play in Jacksonville's all-important third preseason game. The rookie fourth-round pick received plenty of hype after he caught seven passes (all for 20-plus yards) on eight targets in his first two preseason outings, but he dominated second- and third-teamers.
He can't be viewed as legit until he starts delivering consistently against NFL-caliber defenders.
New York Jets WR ArDarius Stewart
The Jets don't have a lot of options at receiver, and it's encouraging that Stewart caught all five of the passes thrown his way for 82 yards and two touchdowns in New York's third preseason game.
But Stewart didn't do much at all in the first two weeks of preseason action, and both of his Week 3 touchdowns came on second-half throws from third-stringer Bryce Petty.
Arizona Cardinals CB Brandon Williams
The converted running back and 2016 third-round pick wasn't ready to play a major role as a rookie, but he's looked a lot more steady this preseason. But he's not making impact plays yet, and I'll believe it when I see it consistently against first-teamers.
Tennessee Titans CB Kalan Reed
Mr. Irrelevant 2016 was excellent in coverage while picking up nine tackles and a pair of passes defended in his first two preseason games, but that action came against bench players. He struggled in Sunday's third preseason affair against the Bears.
There's hope, but he remains a longshot.
Pittsburgh Steelers S Jordan Dangerfield
A pair of interceptions in what was essentially garbage time in Week 2 of the preseason against the Falcons isn't enough for the longtime Steelers reserve to be considered legit. And check the tape; neither pick took a lot of skill.
Chicago Bears QB Mitchell Trubisky
Rookie Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky has put together a stronger preseason than most expected. The No. 2 overall pick out of North Carolina started just 12 games in college and was drafted to hold a tablet as veteran Mike Glennon's backup, but he's often looked like a grizzled vet while outplaying Glennon the last three weeks.
Trubisky has completed 34 of 48 passes for 354 yards to go along with three touchdowns, and he's yet to commit a turnover. He's been sacked just twice, and the eyeball test indicates he can make any throw he needs to at the NFL level.
The problem is the sample is small, and most of it contains passes thrown against second- and/or third-team defenders. Trubisky struggled a tad while surrounded by first-teamers in the third quarter of Sunday's all-important third preseason game against the Tennessee Titans, which could be an indication he's not as far along as his earlier performances might lead you to believe.
He could turn into a superb NFL quarterback, but this is a case in which the preseason has inflated a backup's stature.
Verdict: Nah
San Francisco 49ers QB Brian Hoyer
Veteran quarterback Brian Hoyer was already slightly underrated before signing with the San Francisco 49ers in March. Dating back to the start of 2015, he has a 25-to-7 touchdown-to-interception ratio and a passer rating of 93.7. And now he's working under offensive guru Kyle Shanahan in the Bay Area, and he looks as though he's in for a career year at the age of 31.
Hoyer has looked comfortable and confident running Shanahan's offense, and the results are strong. He's completed 65.6 percent of his passes for 268 yards and an 8.4 yards-per-attempt average.
The Michigan State product wasn't drafted, but Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots felt strongly enough about him to keep him on the roster for three years. He might not be a high-end starter, but he's more than just a replacement-level quarterback.
He's proving that in a quarterback-friendly system this month.
Verdict: Legit, thanks partly to Shanahan
New Orleans Saints RB Alvin Kamara
The New Orleans Saints rested rookie running back Alvin Kamara for their big third preseason game.
Glass half-full: They got such a good feel for Kamara when he lit it up in the first two weeks of the preseason that they're preserving him before the start of the regular season.
Glass half-empty: It's all about Mark Ingram and Adrian Peterson this season in New Orleans, which is why those two got most of the first-half work in the Saints' 13-0 victory over the Houston Texans.
But Kamara delivered with and against first-teamers in a starting role in each of New Orleans' first two preseason games, rushing for 96 yards on only nine carries while also contributing as a receiver and punt returner.
That and the the fact it's hard to trust an aging Peterson or an injury-prone Ingram has Kamara in a position to make a major impact as a rookie.
Verdict: Legit
Carolina Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey
Expectations were stupidly high for Carolina Panthers rookie No. 8 overall pick Christian McCaffrey entering training camp and the preseason, but he didn't disappoint.
In Carolina's first three preseason games, the versatile 21-year-old Stanford product averaged 5.1 yards per carry on 17 attempts. He also showed off his receiving skills with a nifty 38-yard catch-and-run (on a pass from Cam Newton, it should be noted) against the Tennessee Titans. He flashed his speed on a 17-yard touchdown run earlier in that game.
McCaffrey looks ready. Don't be surprised if he's part of Offensive Rookie of the Year conversations throughout the regular season.
Verdict: Legit
San Francisco 49ers RB Raheem Mostert
While veteran starter Carlos Hyde has struggled in the San Francisco backfield this preseason, 25-year-old journeyman Raheem Mostert has been fire.
The 2015 undrafted free agent couldn't cut it in 2015 and 2016 with the Eagles, Dolphins, Ravens, Browns, Jets and Bears, but he's got himself 219 scrimmage yards on just 21 touches in two games (he missed San Francisco's second preseason game against Denver).
But Mostert might have also benefited from being in the right place (Shanahan's offense) at the right time (second halves of preseason games). The majority of his rushing yards came on one fourth-quarter drive in the first week of the preseason, and all of his production in the third week came in the final 16 minutes.
That included an 87-yard touchdown reception that worked to inflate his numbers. It was an impressive catch-and-run, but it came against reserves, and he was hardly touched.
Mostert might have earned a roster spot with those preseason numbers, but that's not enough to be considered legit.
Verdict: Nah
Seattle Seahawks RB Chris Carson
It's a good sign that rookie Seattle Seahawks running back Chris Carson saw his playing time increase in each of the first three weeks of the preseason. It's an even better sign that his rate-based numbers climbed alongside that rising snap count.
See, while it became evident this month the Seahawks would have trouble relying on veteran backs Eddie Lacy, C.J. Prosise and Thomas Rawls, Carson just kept producing while often rotating in with Lacy as a member of the first-team offense.
The seventh-round pick out of Oklahoma State averaged 4.4 yards per carry while catching four passes for 64 yards in the first three weeks of the preseason, which doesn't jump off the page before you consider a lot of it came against projected starters. That average shot up from 2.7 in the first week to 4.5 in the second to 5.8 in the third.
"He always seems to do the right thing," Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson said of Carson after last week's game, per Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times. "For a rookie, I mean he has been really remarkable. I think he is going to have a remarkable year, as well."
If Russ is buying in, so are we.
Verdict: Legit
Seattle Seahawks WR Kasen Williams
While Carson saw his numbers improve over the course of the preseason, teammate Kasen Williams experienced the opposite.
The third-year undrafted receiver out of Washington generated plenty of buzz when he caught four passes for 119 yards in Seattle's preseason opener. He followed that up with a beauty one-handed grab as well as an opening-drive touchdown catch on passes from Russell Wilson in the team's second preseason affair.
But in that critical third preseason game, he was nowhere to be seen. Just a single four-yard catch in the fourth quarter, and he was outmuscled by a Chiefs defender on a pass that was intercepted.
Williams might still make the roster thanks to his track record and his performance in the first two weeks of the preseason, but he's unlikely to challenge Doug Baldwin, Jermaine Kearse, Paul Richardson or Tyler Lockett for reps.
Verdict: Nah
Detroit Lions WR Kenny Golladay
Where did he go?
Rookie Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay was the bell of the preseason ball in the early part of August, thanks mainly to a pro debut in which he made two highlight-reel touchdown grabs. But the third-round pick out of Northern Illinois has just eight yards on two catches since.
He hasn't done much at all with the first-team offense, which might be a reason why Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press doesn't expect him to play a major role early on as a rookie.
Golladay has the tools to become a great NFL receiver, but his strong start to the 2017 preseason isn't enough for him to be viewed as legit entering his rookie campaign.
Verdict: Nah
Los Angeles Rams WR Cooper Kupp
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp missed the team's third preseason game due to a minor groin injury, but his performances in the first two weeks of the preseason provided enough evidence that he's on the verge of a strong rookie campaign.
The third-round pick out of Eastern Washington caught eight passes for 105 yards and a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys and Oakland Raiders.
The advanced stats are just as promising. According to Pro Football Focus, Kupp led all wide receivers with a 143.8 rating through the first two full weeks of preseason action. His average of 3.18 yards per route run ranked second among 67 wideouts who had participated in at least 30 receiving snaps.
His sure, strong hands and quick feet are just what young quarterback Jared Goff needs. Even with Sammy Watkins joining the fray at wide receiver in L.A., Kupp will play a large role in 2017.
Verdict: Legit
Carolina Panthers OT Taylor Moton
Looking to bolster an offensive line that struggled last season and encountered plenty of change in the offseason, the Carolina Panthers used a second-round pick in April's draft on Western Michigan offensive tackle Taylor Moton.
While Moton probably entered training camp and the preseason without a starting job, he might have stolen one away from third-year right tackle Daryl Williams this month.
"Taylor Moton will be the Panthers [right tackle] of the future sooner than later," former Panthers offensive lineman Geoff Schwartz tweeted last week. "Kid can play."
Moton looked stronger and more comfortable than Williams, earning reps with the first-team offense by the third week of the preseason. He also showed off his versatility by holding it down at left guard. His technique is there and his ceiling is high, so it'll be hard for the Panthers to keep him off the field as a rookie.
Verdict: Legit
Houston Texans G Josh Walker
You don't hear much about offensive linemen in the preseason, even those who stand out among the anonymous grinders at that thankless position. But Houston Texans guard Josh Walker received heaps of praise on Twitter for his performance in the team's preseason opener, as well as this from Pro Football Focus:
"Walker put in a strong performance, surrendering just one hurry on 32 pass-blocking reps. He also performed well in the run game, as his 81.2 run-blocking grade was second-best on the Texans roster."
That was enough to cause me to pull up the tape, and I loved what I saw from the big, aggressive 26-year-old. Don't be surprised if he eventually gets a chance to push starters Xavier Su'a-Filo and/or Jeff Allen.
Verdict: Legit
Philadelphia Eagles DE Derek Barnett
It's hard to watch Philadelphia Eagles rookie defensive end Derek Barnett and not buy into the hype. The guy brings it as an aggressive young pass-rusher, and that showed when he registered three sacks and—according to Pro Football Focus—five pressures in Philly's first two preseason games.
But when he finally got a chance to work almost exclusively with and against first-teamers in the Eagles' third preseason game Thursday night against the Miami Dolphins, the 21-year-old first-round pick sort of disappeared.
Barnett should still put together a strong rookie season, but the Eagles already have Vinny Curry and Brandon Graham and have been getting a lot out of 26-year-old journeyman Steven Means this summer. It just might take Barnett a little more time than many are expecting.
Verdict: Nah
Cincinnati Bengals DE Chris Smith
The Cincinnati Bengals didn't get enough out of their pass rush last season, with starting defensive ends Carlos Dunlap and Michael Johnson combining for just 11.5 sacks in 32 starts. When they selected Jordan Willis in the third round, many assumed the Kansas State product would at least land a role in the rotation.
Willis did record a sack in each of the team's first three preseason games, but he and the rest of that defensive front have been overshadowed by an obscure fourth-year player who came over in a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars in the offseason.
His name is Chris Smith, and he had 4.5 sacks and 20 tackles while starting zero games in his first three seasons with the Jags. Yet according to PFF, the fifth-round pick had six quarterback pressures in the first week of the preseason, and he followed that up with sacks in each of his next two preseason outings.
The latest sack came on the first drive of last weekend's game against the Redskins, proving that Smith wasn't just feasting because he was facing lower-quality opponents in those first two games.
The Bengals traded for this guy for a reason. This preseason won't be an anomaly.
Verdict: Legit
Denver Broncos DE Shelby Harris
2014 seventh-round pick Shelby Harris couldn't cut it in Oakland during his first two seasons in the league and wasn't able to stick with the Jets or Cowboys in 2016, but it's beginning to look as though he could have a breakout season with the Denver Broncos in 2017.
Harris has graded out as Denver's best player at PFF in all three of the team's preseason games. He was a force in the opener in Chicago, he had a pass deflection and two fumble recoveries in Week 2 against San Francisco and he put a cherry on top with seven tackles and three sacks last weekend against the Packers.
"Shelby's an animal, dude," defensive lineman Domata Peko said after that game, per Nick Kosmider of the Denver Post. "He's a great player. He's been doing a great job. He's had a [heck] of an OTA, a [heck] of a minicamp and doing a great job here in the preseason. I'm really happy for him."
Because Jared Crick, Derek Wolfe and Billy Winn are all hurt, Harris has been producing alongside and against first-teamers.
"He's been great," Von Miller added. "Shelby's definitely going to help us, especially at a spot where we're light right now. It's refreshing to get some great play out of him."
Verdict: Legit
Arizona Cardinals LB Cap Capi
Cap Capi already had one of the NFL's best names, and now it looks as though he'll finally have a chance to play in a regular-season game.
The third-year UDFA out of Akron was a pressure machine throughout the preseason for the Cards, and a 1.5-sack performance in the team's third preseason game probably got him on the roster. A lot of his work has come against non-starters, but the tape is still impressive enough to cause you to wonder if Arizona has found something special.
PFF is on board. It went so far as to suggest the 25-year-old linebacker could have been the preseason MVP through three weeks.
Verdict: Legit
Green Bay Packers S Marwin Evans
Second-year Green Bay Packers safety Marwin Evans intercepted a pass late in Green Bay's preseason opener against Philadelphia. While he hasn't been able to pick off any passes since, that big play was a precursor for a big preseason.
Evans got plenty of chances to work with and against regular starters in Green Bay's next two preseason games, earning top-notch ratings from PFF in the process. It seemed like whenever he was on the field he was near the ball and often in big spots (he had two third-down pass breakups against the Broncos).
He'll still have trouble seeing the field so long as Morgan Burnett and Ha Ha Clinton-Dix are out there this season, but Evans has done enough to earn a roster spot. The 24-year-old's ceiling is a lot higher than folks might have figured entering August.
Verdict: Legit