Legit or Nah: The Verdict on NFL Preseason's Breakout Performances

Frank Victores/Associated Press

Kansas City Chiefs RB Charcandrick West

The 26-year-old has a shot to play a big role considering that projected starter Spencer Ware went down with a major knee injury last week. And it's cool that he rushed for 118 yards on only 13 carries in the team's first three preseason outings, but 113 of those came in one game, and 50 came on one play.

He was hardly a factor with just eight yards on six touches in KC's third preseason game, which is usually considered a dress rehearsal.

Jacksonville Jaguars WR Dede Westbrook

It's hard to gauge his progress when he didn't play in Jacksonville's all-important third preseason game. The rookie fourth-round pick received plenty of hype after he caught seven passes (all for 20-plus yards) on eight targets in his first two preseason outings, but he dominated second- and third-teamers.

He can't be viewed as legit until he starts delivering consistently against NFL-caliber defenders.

New York Jets WR ArDarius Stewart

The Jets don't have a lot of options at receiver, and it's encouraging that Stewart caught all five of the passes thrown his way for 82 yards and two touchdowns in New York's third preseason game.

But Stewart didn't do much at all in the first two weeks of preseason action, and both of his Week 3 touchdowns came on second-half throws from third-stringer Bryce Petty.

Arizona Cardinals CB Brandon Williams

The converted running back and 2016 third-round pick wasn't ready to play a major role as a rookie, but he's looked a lot more steady this preseason. But he's not making impact plays yet, and I'll believe it when I see it consistently against first-teamers.



Tennessee Titans CB Kalan Reed

Mr. Irrelevant 2016 was excellent in coverage while picking up nine tackles and a pair of passes defended in his first two preseason games, but that action came against bench players. He struggled in Sunday's third preseason affair against the Bears.

There's hope, but he remains a longshot.

Pittsburgh Steelers S Jordan Dangerfield

A pair of interceptions in what was essentially garbage time in Week 2 of the preseason against the Falcons isn't enough for the longtime Steelers reserve to be considered legit. And check the tape; neither pick took a lot of skill.