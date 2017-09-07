    Fantasy Football Week 1: Examining Trade Market for Top 100 Flex Players

    Timothy RappFeatured ColumnistSeptember 7, 2017

    KANSAS CITY, MP - JANUARY 15: Running back Le'Veon Bell #26 of the Pittsburgh Steelers tosses the ball forward after gaining a first down against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first quarter in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 15, 2017 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)
    Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images

    You've completed your fantasy drafts, the NFL season is just about to kick off and...you're thinking about making trades already?

    Of course you are. A great fantasy owner never rests on his or her laurels. 

    So with the most intrepid fantasy owners among us in mind, I've compiled my first trade value rankings of the season. Now, this list is going to look fairly similar to many preseason rankings you've seen, since the season hasn't begun and we don't have an idea of how a player's value might fluctuate. As well, we'll be focusing on players who can be utilized in the flex slot (RB, WR and TE) on this particular list.

    Any player not listed has a trade value of one. The trade values are simple: If a player has a value of five, for instance, any trades you accept should return you a player or package of players that either equals five or exceeds it. This is a general ranking based on standard leagues—your own personal team needs or league scoring quirks obviously could affect the values on a case-by-case basis.

    Keeping that in mind, let's get to it.

               

    Trade Value: 11

    GLENDALE, AZ - AUGUST 12: Running back David Johnson #31 of the Arizona Cardinals rushes the football past cornerback David Amerson #29 of the Oakland Raiders during the NFL game at the University of Phoenix Stadium on August 12, 2017 in Glendale, Arizon
    Christian Petersen/Getty Images

    1. David Johnson, RB, Arizona Cardinals

    2. Le'Veon Bell, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

    These two, in my opinion, stand alone from a value perspective. They are virtually guaranteed to be productive players at a combustible position. If you have them, get rid of them only if someone blows you away in a trade. If you want them, be prepared to offer up a fortune. 

    Ezekiel Elliott would be in this tier were it not for his pending six-game suspension. If he is able to push back that suspension, he may not even serve it this year. Monitor that situation closely.

             

    Trade Value: 10

    FOXBORO, MA - JANUARY 22: Antonio Brown #84 of the Pittsburgh Steelers runs with the ball against the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship Game at Gillette Stadium on January 22, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Imag
    Patrick Smith/Getty Images

    3. Antonio Brown, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

    4. Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    5. Julio Jones, WR, Atlanta Falcons

    6. Odell Beckham Jr., WR, New York Giants

    The top wideouts fall just below the top two running backs because they don't have quite the ceiling either Johnson or Bell possess from a total points perspective. Still, these four represent the safest bets in all of fantasy of the remaining players on the board, and they are certainly in a tier all by themselves at wide receiver.

              

    Trade Value: 9

    BALTIMORE, MD - AUGUST 26: Running back LeSean McCoy #25 of the Buffalo Bills stiff arms strong safety Eric Weddle #32 of the Baltimore Ravens in the first half during a preseason game at M&T Bank Stadium on August 26, 2017 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo
    Patrick Smith/Getty Images

    7. LeSean McCoy, RB, Buffalo Bills

    8. DeMarco Murray, RB, Tennessee Titans

    9. Melvin Gordon, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

    10. Devonta Freeman, RB, Atlanta Falcons

    Running back value has become pretty volatile in recent years, so securing a reliable RB1 is huge for your team. That makes players like McCoy, Murray, Gordon and Freeman valuable. They don't have the ceiling of the top two guys, nor the lack of question marks, but having one of these players on your team is a great start to your draft.

    Thus, they also have high trade value and you should expect to give up a small ransom to acquire any of them.

              

    Trade Value: 8

    PHILADELPHIA, PA - AUGUST 24: Jay Ajayi #23 of the Miami Dolphins looks on prior to the preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on August 24, 2017 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Eagles defeated the Dolphins 38-31. (Ph
    Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

    11. Jay Ajayi, RB, Miami Dolphins

    12. Jordan Howard, RB, Chicago Bears

    13. A.J. Green, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

    14. Jordy Nelson, WR, Green Bay Packers

    15. Michael Thomas, WR, New Orleans Saints

    16. Rob Gronkowski, TE, New England Patriots

    About this point is where we enter the "elite upside and high floor but legitimate question marks nonetheless" territory of the draft.

    Ajayi had three monster weeks last year that totaled 87.2 points but only scored more than 10 points in two other games. Concerns about Chicago's offense leave Howard as a definite RB1 but with greater boom-or-bust potential than some of the other top options. Injuries remain a major concern for Green. Nelson is 32, so it's fair to question how much longer he'll remain a top producer.

    Thomas has huge upside but he's a second-year player, and there are questions about whether he'll hit a sophomore slump or actually suffer without Brandin Cooks taking up a defense's attention. The tendency is to believe that becoming the team's top option at wideout can only be a positive. But there's always the possibility that opposing defenses will game-plan specifically to stop Thomas, while the addition of Adrian Peterson could mean that the Saints focus more on the run game than in years past.

    And then there is Gronkowski. Without injuries, there's an argument to be made he could be in the top tier of this list. When he's healthy, he offers more of an advantage over the other players at his position than just about any player does at the other positions. His relative value is immense. But he's such an injury risk his trade value inevitably declines. 

    If he stays healthy, however, that value will only increase.

    Despite the question marks, these remain some of the top options for your team. But they don't quite have that elite, draft-them-in-the-first-round-without-question value that the previous players listed possess.

               

    Trade Value: 7

    ARLINGTON, TX - AUGUST 26: Dez Bryant on the field during warmups before a preseason game against the Oakland Raiders at AT&T Stadium on August 26, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
    Tom Pennington/Getty Images

    17. Dez Bryant, WR, Dallas Cowboys

    18. Todd Gurley, RB, Los Angeles Rams

    19. Brandin Cooks, WR, New England Patriots

    20. Amari Cooper, WR, Oakland Raiders

    21. Lamar Miller, RB, Houston Texans

    22. Carlos Hyde, RB, San Francisco 49ers

    23. T.Y. Hilton, WR, Indianapolis Colts

    I tend to value running backs a bit more than others might, especially ones in the RB1 and RB2 ranges, so players like Miller or Hyde may be higher than you would expect. My basis for this is that you can find far better value at wide receiver down the board than you'll find at running back.

    Running backs are also a stabilizing force for your team. Where wide receivers can win you one week and disappear the next, solid running backs generally assure you'll get a steady drip of production. That, in turn, keeps you competitive in every matchup. Consistency isn't sexy, but neither is scoring 50 total points because your boom-or-bust wideout busted.

    So players such as Miller and Hyde, assuming they play up to their potential, will help you win your league. That's why they find themselves in a tier alongside players like Cooks, Cooper and Hilton, who all have higher ceilings.

    Gurley, meanwhile, exists in the land of pure potential after his disastrous 2016 season. He has tantalizing talent, but much of his production will depend on the rest of the Rams offense showing improvement. This evaluation, then, is banking on his talent inspiring a bounce-back season.

               

    Trade Value: 6

    ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 14: Russell Wilson #3 of the Seattle Seahawks reacts with Doug Baldwin #89 of the Seattle Seahawks against the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome on January 14, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
    Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

    24. Doug Baldwin, WR, Seattle Seahawks

    25. Leonard Fournette, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars

    26. Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota Vikings

    27. Isaiah Crowell, RB, Cleveland Browns

    28. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Houston Texans

    29. Alshon Jeffery, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

    30. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys

    31. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs

    This is probably the most interesting tier to me. There are players like Baldwin and Kelce who are pretty safe bets and fall into their proper tier on the value chart. But this group is mostly all about ceiling.

    Fournette and Cook have major talent but we have no idea how they'll hold up over an NFL season. Jeffery could potentially put up WR1 numbers, but his health concerns and the fact he's operating with a second-year quarterback in Carson Wentz make him a gamble. Crowell took a big step forward last year, but can he take another? And will Duke Johnson eat into his production?

    Will Hopkins return to form after a disappointing 2016 season? Are you willing to place your confidence in Tom Savage?

    There is a ton of upside in this group. Some of these players could win you your league if you project them correctly. Until we have a clearer picture, however, their true value remains somewhat in limbo and outside of the top rankings.

              

    Trade Value: 5

    CHARLOTTE, NC - DECEMBER 24: Kelvin Benjamin #13 of the Carolina Panthers catches a touchdown pass against Jalen Collins #32 of the Atlanta Falcons in the 3rd quarter during the game at Bank of America Stadium on December 24, 2016 in Charlotte, North Car
    Grant Halverson/Getty Images

    32. Kelvin Benjamin, WR, Carolina Panthers

    33. Christian McCaffrey, RB, Carolina Panthers

    34. Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals

    35. Kareem Hunt, RB, Kansas City Chiefs

    36. Michael Crabtree, WR, Oakland Raiders

    37. Demaryius Thomas, WR, Denver Broncos

    38. Greg Olsen, TE, Carolina Panthers

    39. Terrelle Pryor, WR, Washington

    40. Allen Robinson, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars

    41. Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

    42. Davante Adams, WR, Green Bay Packers

    43. Tyreek Hill, WR, Kansas City Chiefs

    44. Jordan Reed, TE, Washington

    This group is pretty similar to the tier above it, albeit perhaps with less overall potential. But there are players I absolutely love in this group, namely Benjamin and Hill. McCaffrey, Mixon and Hunt all have intriguing upside as well, and Reed would be way higher on this list were it not for his injury concerns.

    To me, after this group is where you start to see the upside shrink and the question marks loom larger. Many of these players may end up outgrowing this ranking, fewer will be bumped down and most will probably remain right around this valuation.

              

    Trade Value: 4

    OAKLAND, CA - AUGUST 19: Marshawn Lynch #24 of the Oakland Raiders looks on during pregame warm ups prior to playing the Los Angeles Rams in an NFL preseason football game at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on August 19, 2017 in Oakland, California. (Ph
    Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

    45. Marshawn Lynch, RB, Oakland Raiders

    46. Ty Montgomery, RB, Green Bay Packers

    47. C.J. Anderson, RB, Denver Broncos

    48. Sammy Watkins, WR, Los Angeles Rams

    49. Golden Tate, WR, Detroit Lions

    50. Larry Fitzgerald, WR, Arizona Cardinals

    51. Martavis Bryant, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

    52. Emmanuel Sanders, WR, Denver Broncos

    53. Ameer Abdullah, RB, Detroit Lions

    54. Bilal Powell, RB, New York Jets

    55. Jimmy Graham, TE, Seattle Seahawks

    56. Jarvis Landry, WR, Miami Dolphins

    57. Frank Gore, RB, Indianapolis Colts

    58. Doug Martin, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    This is an interesting tier that has a combination of players who are safe bets to reach a limited ceiling and players with excellent upside but major question marks. These are the guys you are looking in the fifth or sixth rounds of your fantasy draft and the picks you need to nail.  

    That also makes them some of the most difficult values to discern. Do you place more value on potential or reliability? 

    Look at Martin. Were he not suspended, he'd assuredly be a top-15 running back. But you have to decide just how much value he'll have when he returns since you won't have him available for three weeks. If you think he'll be an RB1, he has more value than this. If you think he'll only be a flex option, he has less. And if, like me, you think he'll be a high-end RB2 upon his return, he's accurately valued.

    This tier, for me, is a group of players I would be willing to include alongside a slighter better player to package for one elite or top guy. But outside of Graham and Martin, this tier is devoid of exciting upside. 

              

    Trade Value: 3

    NEW ORLEANS, LA - AUGUST 26: Mark Ingram #22 of the New Orleans Saints runs with the ball against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on August 26, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
    Chris Graythen/Getty Images

    59. Mark Ingram, RB, New Orleans Saints

    60. Adrian Peterson, RB, New Orleans Saints

    61. Eric Decker, WR, Tennessee Titans

    62. Mike Gillislee, RB, New England Patriots

    63. Stefon Diggs, WR, Minnesota Vikings

    64. Jamison Crowder, WR, Washington

    65. Tevin Coleman, RB, Atlanta Falcons

    66. Willie Snead, WR, New Orleans Saints

    67. Brandon Marshall, WR, New York Giants

    68. Tyler Eifert, TE, Cincinnati Bengals

    69. Pierre Garcon, WR, San Francisco 49ers

    70. Devante Parker, WR, Miami Dolphins

    71. Paul Perkins, RB, New York Giants

    72. DeSean Jackson, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    73. Kyle Rudolph, TE, Minnesota Vikings

    74. Robert Kelley, RB, Washington

    Yes, there is a certain theme to this group of players: What will their role be this year?

    Peterson and Ingram may split carries right down the middle. Gillislee could be LeGarrette Blount 2.0, or he could be Brandon Bolden 2.0 in New England (especially considering a healthy Dion Lewis is a dangerous playmaker). Kelley could easily lose his job to Samaje Perine. We don't know how much value players like Marshall, Jackson, Decker or Garcon will have in new offenses. Coleman has a ton of upside but also is behind Freeman on the depth chart.

    All of these players have clear upside and could easily surpass this valuation. But for now, there are enough question marks to be cautious.

            

    Trade Value: 2

    MIAMI GARDENS, FL - AUGUST 17: Running back Danny Woodhead #39 of the Baltimore Ravens looks on during a preseason game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on August 17, 2017 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Ron Elkman/Sports Imagery/ Ge
    Ron Elkman/Sports Imagery/Getty Images

    75. Danny Woodhead, RB, Baltimore Ravens

    76. Terrance West, RB, Baltimore Ravens

    77. Donte Moncrief, WR, Indianapolis Colts

    78. LeGarrette Blount, RB, Philadelphia Eagles

    79. Tyrell Williams, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

    80. Delanie Walker, TE, Tennessee Titans

    81. Jeremy Maclin, WR, Baltimore Ravens

    82. Eddie Lacy, RB, Seattle Seahawks

    83. Zach Ertz, TE, Philadelphia Eagles

    84. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans

    85. Jonathan Stewart, RB, Carolina Panthers

    86. Martellus Bennett, TE, Green Bay Packers

    87. Kenny Britt, WR, Cleveland Browns

    88. Randall Cobb, WR, Green Bay Packers

    89. Hunter Henry, TE, Los Angeles Chargers

    90. Mike Wallace, WR, Baltimore Ravens

    91. Adam Thielen, WR, Minnesota Vikings

    92. Jordan Matthews, WR, Buffalo Bills

    93. Duke Johnson, RB, Cleveland Browns

    94. Corey Coleman, WR, Cleveland Browns

    95. John Brown, WR, Arizona Cardinals

    96. James White, RB, New England Patriots

    97. Theo Riddick, RB, Detroit Lions

    98. Darren Sproles, RB, Philadelphia Eagles

    99. Eric Ebron, TE, Detroit Lions

    100. Matt Forte, RB, New York Jets

    Not much to say here.

    These players have slight value compared to every other player remaining on the board, but it isn't much. Yes, there are players who could exceed this valuation with breakout seasons—Moncrief, Coleman, Brown and Johnson come to mind—but for now they need to prove themselves before you consider them valuable. 

    Related

      NFL logo
      NFL

      How to Ruin Your QB Situation in 5 Steps

      Mike Tanier
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Bennett: I Was Held at Gunpoint by Police

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      TMZ: Bennett Allegedly Fled Scene When Ordered to Stay Put

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Report: Browns Fear Garrett (Ankle) Will Miss Games

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report