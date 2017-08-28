    Matthias Farley Says He Wasn't Trying to Intentionally Injure Martavis Bryant

    Scott PolacekFeatured ColumnistAugust 28, 2017

    Indianapolis Colts defensive back Matthias Farley (41) dives to get to Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Martavis Bryant (10) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Fred Vuich)
    Fred Vuich/Associated Press

    Indianapolis Colts defensive back Matthias Farley said there was "no ill will" directed toward Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Martavis Bryant during a specific hit in Saturday's preseason game at Heinz Field.

    "I have no ill will towards anybody," Farley said Monday, per Mike Wells of ESPN.com. "I'm not trying to hurt anybody."         

    Farley's comments come after Bryant told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler that the hit was "definitely intentional," via Wells.

    "I was already on the ground," Bryant said. "It is what it is. My foot was already bent. ... [Farley] just came in and hit me."

    Wells described the play in question. Indianapolis cornerback Vontae Davis hit Bryant near his ankle first, while Farley hit him higher after the receiver's knee was down.

    The Colts secondary finished an abysmal 27th in the league in passing yards allowed per game last season, which was one of the major reasons why the team missed the playoffs at 8-8. The 25-year-old safety tallied just 11 combined tackles while appearing in all 16 games and told Wells the entire defense is attempting to take a more aggressive approach in 2017.

    Indy won Saturday's contest 19-15, and Bryant and Farley will have the opportunity to see each other again during the regular season when the Colts and Steelers play Nov. 12 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

