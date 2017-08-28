Cowboys vs. Texans Moved from Houston to Arlington Due to Hurricane Harvey

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

Thursday's preseason game between the Houston Texans and Dallas Cowboys will be moved from its scheduled location at NRG Stadium in Houston to AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network confirmed the news Monday.

Playing in Houston is not an option following the devastation from Hurricane Harvey, which has caused massive flooding around the metropolitan area.

The Texans flew directly to Dallas for practices this week after Saturday's Week 3 preseason game against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones gave his support to the in-state rivals even before the decision to move the game was made.

"The league and Houston will make that decision, but we stand ready to help them out," Jones said Saturday, per Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk. "... We're going to keep ourselves available for them. Obviously a difficult time for them and the people that live in Houston. When you're having a hurricane on top of your city, that's a tough one."

The NFL provided an official statement about the move, also noting a total of $2 million in donations from the Texans and the league to the United Way Relief Fund:

The Houston Astros have already moved their upcoming series against the Texas Rangers to Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida, home of the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Texans are scheduled to open the 2017 regular season at home against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sept. 10.