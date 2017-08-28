Adolphus Washington Found Not Guilty of Improperly Concealing Handgun

Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

Buffalo Bills defensive lineman Adolphus Washington was found not guilty of improperly carrying a concealed handgun.

ESPN's Mike Rodak reported the news Monday. TMZ Sports noted the case went to a non-jury trial.

The charge came from an incident in July when Washington was seen handling a gun outside of a water park near Cincinnati, Ohio. According to TMZ, Washington said he was attempting to put the gun away rather than brandishing it.

TMZ shared video of the arrest (warning: contains NSFW language):

Rodak cited the police report, which said Washington "reached for and displayed a gun while sitting inside his vehicle."

This is not the first time the defensive lineman has experienced an issue with the law. Rodak noted he was suspended for the 2016 Fiesta Bowl while still with Ohio State after he was cited for solicitation of prostitution, although he eventually entered a program so the charge would be dropped.

Washington played 15 games last season for Buffalo and tallied 2.5 sacks as part of its defensive line rotation. While he was found not guilty Monday, Washington could still be punished by the NFL for violating the league's personal conduct policy.