Jim Harbaugh Won't Reveal Michigan's Starting QB vs. Florida Ahead of Game

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh is not tipping his hand about who will be under center when his team opens the season against the Florida Gators on Saturday.

"I have not heard Florida announce who their starting quarterback will be, and we'd love to have that information," he said, per Dan Murphy of ESPN.com. "So we're not announcing a starting quarterback."

Murphy explained the lack of a pronounced starting quarterback isn't the only roster-related "fire" Harbaugh has found himself in with the season approaching since Michigan's website hasn't updated its list of players since August 2016.

While the coach is clearly keeping his roster decisions close to the vest, Murphy did note Harbaugh said in August that Wilton Speight and John O'Korn separated themselves from the other quarterbacks on the team.

Speight would be a logical choice to start considering he was the primary quarterback last season as the Wolverines finished 10-3 and earned an Orange Bowl invitation. They also came within a double-overtime loss to archrival Ohio State from winning the Big Ten East and were in the thick of the national title hunt for much of the season.

Speight finished with 2,538 passing yards, 18 touchdown throws and seven interceptions, although O'Korn notched a win against Indiana last season while filling in for the injured starter.

While it is yet to be seen who will officially start at quarterback for either side, the showdown is a golden opportunity for both College Football Playoff hopefuls to earn a marquee nonconference win right away this season.