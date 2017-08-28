Retired Eagles OT Jon Runyan Works as Uber Driver During Spare Time

Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images

Jon Runyan has kept busy in retirement.

After ending a 14-year NFL career in 2009, the offensive lineman became a member of the U.S. House of Representatives from New Jersey. Now he occasionally passes his time by driving for Uber.

In an interview with PhillyVoice's Matt Mullin, Runyan said he has given rides around "seven to 10 times" since starting roughly nine months ago. He said it's not out of necessity but simply something to do when he's bored.

"Sometimes you'll just be sitting around the house, my girls are out doing what they do, and the wife and I are sitting there like, 'Are we doing anything tonight?' and she'll be like, 'No.'" So I'll say that I’m going to go open the Uber app and see if anyone needs a ride."

Like in a skit from an undercover prank, Runyan said some passengers start talking about the Philadelphia Eagles—where he played for nine seasons—before recognizing him. The former Houston Oiler, Tennessee Titan and San Diego Charger is in his second year as the NFL's vice president of the policy and rules administration.

[PhillyVoice]