    Retired Eagles OT Jon Runyan Works as Uber Driver During Spare Time

    Andrew GouldFeatured ColumnistAugust 28, 2017

    PHILADELPHIA, PA - OCTOBER 05: Jon Runyan #69 of the Philadelphia Eagles blocks against the Washington Redskins at Lincoln Financial Field on October 5, 2008 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)
    Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images

    Jon Runyan has kept busy in retirement.

    After ending a 14-year NFL career in 2009, the offensive lineman became a member of the U.S. House of Representatives from New Jersey. Now he occasionally passes his time by driving for Uber.

    In an interview with PhillyVoice's Matt Mullin, Runyan said he has given rides around "seven to 10 times" since starting roughly nine months ago. He said it's not out of necessity but simply something to do when he's bored.

    "Sometimes you'll just be sitting around the house, my girls are out doing what they do, and the wife and I are sitting there like, 'Are we doing anything tonight?' and she'll be like, 'No.'" So I'll say that I’m going to go open the Uber app and see if anyone needs a ride."

    Like in a skit from an undercover prank, Runyan said some passengers start talking about the Philadelphia Eagles—where he played for nine seasons—before recognizing him. The former Houston Oiler, Tennessee Titan and San Diego Charger is in his second year as the NFL's vice president of the policy and rules administration.

    [PhillyVoice]

