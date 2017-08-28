US Open Tennis 2017 Results: David Ferrer, Johanna Konta Shocked in Round 1

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

The U.S. Open, the final Grand Slam of the 2017 season, began on Monday in New York, with a number of top players opening their tournament.

Below, we'll break down the day's results and top storylines.

Men's Results

No. 5 Marin Cilic def. Tennys Sandgren, 6-4, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3

No. 10 John Isner def. Pierre-Hugues Herbert, 6-1, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3

No. 8 Jo-Wilfried Tsonga def. Marius Copil, 6-3, 6-3, 6-4

No. 19 Gilles Muller def. Bernard Tomic, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4

Kyle Edmund def. No. 32 Robin Haase, 6-3, 7-5, 6-3

Mikhail Kukushkin def. No. 21 David Ferrer, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-1

No. 12 Pablo Carreno Busta def. Evan King, 6-3, 6-2, 7-5

No. 28 Kevin Anderson def. JC Aragone, 6-3, 6-3, 6-1

No. 29 Diego Schwartzman def. Carlos Berlocq, 6-2, 6-1, 6-3

Yen-Hsun Lu def. Karen Khachanov, 4-6, 6-2, 6-3, 6-3

Florian Mayer def. Rogerio Dutra Silva, 7-5, 0-6, 6-3, 6-4

Hyeon Chung def. Horacio Zeballos, 3-6, 7-6, 6-4, 6-3

Cameron Norrie def. Dmitry Tursunov, 7-6, 6-1 (ret.)

Steve Johnson def. Nicolas Almagro, 6-4, 7-6, 7-6

Evgeny Donskoy def. Andreas Haider-Maurer, 6-5, 5-1 (ret.)

Benoit Paire def. Lukas Lacko, 6-3, 6-2, 7-6

Ernests Gulbis def. Alessandro Giannessi, 6-4 6-7, 6-2, 7-5

Radu Albot def. Ernesto Escobedo, 7-5, 4-6, 6-2, 6-4

Dudi Sela def. Christopher Eubanks, 6-2, 6-4, 6-2

Women's Results

No. 9 Venus Williams def. Viktoria Kuzmova, 6-3, 3-6, 6-2

No. 3 Garbine Muguruza def. Varvara Lepchenko, 6-0, 6-3

No. 13 Petra Kvitova def. Jelena Jankovic, 7-5, 7-5

No. 16 Anastasija Sevastova def. Carina Witthoeft, 7-5, 6-1

Maria Sakkari def. No. 24 Kiki Bertens, 6-3, 6-4

Sofia Kenin def. No. 32 Lauren Davis, 7-5, 7-5

No. 18 Caroline Garcia def. Tereza Martincova, 6-0, 6-1

No. 31 Magdalena Rybarikova def. Camila Giorgi, 6-3, 6-4

No. 30 Julia Goerges def. Annika Beck, 6-0, 6-1

Aleksandra Krunic def. No. 7 Johanna Konta, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4

Kristyna Pliskova def. Misa Eguchi, 6-2, 6-2

Arina Rodionova def. Richel Hogenkamp, 7-5, 7-5

Ekaterina Alexandrova def. Anna Zaja, 6-2, 6-3

Alize Cornet def. Heather Watson, 6-4, 6-4

Sachia Vickery def. Natalia Vikhlyantseva, 4-6, 6-4, 6-1

Ying-Ying Duan def. Claire Liu, 7-6, 7-6

Kateryna Kozlova def. Irina Begu, 6-2, 7-6

Donna Vekic def. Beatriz Haddad Maia, 6-2, 6-1

Saisai Zheng def. Alison Van Uytvanck, 6-4, 3-6, 6-1

Recap

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

Monday's opening day wasn't without its share of upsets. Perhaps none was bigger than No. 7 Johanna Konta dropping to Aleksandra Krunic after taking the first set.

Krunic, to her credit, has reached the fourth round of the U.S. Open before, so she was hardly a pushover. But Konta's service game abandoned her on the day and she largely fell apart after opening the match up 4-1.

On the men's side, No. 21 David Ferrer dropping out after the first round was a stunner as well. While Ferrer hasn't had a great season, he came into New York in fine form, having advanced to the semifinals in Cincinnati two weeks ago. That run included victories over Dominic Thiem and Carreno Busta.

The top contenders in action remained unscathed, however. While No. 5 Cilic advanced, he acknowledged he wasn't at his best after dropping a set to Sandgren.

"I feel just a little bit rusty," he said in his on-court interview, per Eurosport. "I need a few matches to get in the rhythm. I was hitting some good shots and then making some unforced errors."

No. 8 Jo-Wilfried Tsonga cruised, meanwhile, winning an incredible 94 percent of his first-serve points, per USOpen.org. No. 10 John Isner wasn't quite that clinical, though he did bash 22 aces, showing off his impressive power.

For the women, No. 9 Venus Williams won and maintained an impressive streak in the process, per ESPN Stats & Info:

Kuzmova didn't make things easy, however, taking a set from Williams.

"I didn't do a lot wrong, she just stepped it up," Williams acknowledged, per BBC Sport.

Williams, who hasn't won a major since 2008, could return to the top of the rankings for the first time since 2002, though that wasn't on her mind on Monday.

"I just want to win, and if you win you get the ranking," she noted. "Winning is all I want to do."

Garbine Muguruza, meanwhile, maintained her status as tournament favorite with a strong performance on Monday, as SI.com's Jon Wertheim wrote:

"With Serena Williams assuming the status of expectant mother, Spain's Muguruza has assumed the status as the favorite to win the women’s title. This would mean backing up her Wimbledon triumph and—more relevant—continuing the hardcourt prowess she showed off earlier this month in Cincinnati. Muguruza has four career titles and two of them are Slams, the encapsulation of an up-and-down career. Sometimes she’s Mugu-ruthless. Other times Mugu-rueful. At the U.S. Open, she’s never been past the second round. On Monday, she kicked off the tournament with a dazzling performance, beating Varvara Lepchenko, the American veteran, 6-0, 6-3 in roughly the time it takes to read this item. Intentional or not, Muguruza fired off a message to the field today."

There's a lot of tennis left to be played, of course. But at the moment, it doesn't look like any of the women in contention are going to derail Muguruza.