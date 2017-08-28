    Astros' Series vs. Rangers Moved to Tropicana Field Due to Hurricane Harvey

    Rob GoldbergFeatured ColumnistAugust 28, 2017

    Baseball bats and gloves sit on the tarp with the new Houston Astros logo during batting practice before an exhibition baseball game against the Chicago Cubs Friday, March 29, 2013, in Houston. (AP Photo/Pat Sullivan)
    Pat Sullivan/Associated Press

    The Houston Astros announced Monday that their upcoming three-game series against the Texas Rangers will be moved to Tropicana Field, home of the Tampa Bay Rays.

    According to Kristie Rieken of the Associated Press, the Astros' next series against the New York Mets will also be moved to the same location.

    The adjustment is necessary after the recent devastation from Hurricane Harvey, which has led to flooding throughout the Houston area.

    "We are extremely grateful to the Tampa Bay Rays organization for allowing us to use their facility," team president of business operations Reid Ryan said, per the team's Twitter account.

    "We’ll make a decision on this weekend's series versus the Mets in the upcoming days as we continue to monitor the conditions," he added. "In the meantime, our thoughts and prayers are with all of those affected by the hurricane."

    According to Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times, tickets for the games will be $10 for open seating, while fans will have the opportunity to donate $5 toward a relief fund.

    Per Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports, MLB and the MLBPA will donate $1 million to hurricane relief efforts.

    The Astros will also raise money for those affected by the natural disaster:

    The NFL's Houston Texans have already moved their practices to Dallas this week and could relocate their upcoming preseason game there as well.

