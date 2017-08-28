John Harbaugh, Ravens Agree on Contract Extension Through 2019

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

The Baltimore Ravens announced Monday they agreed to a new contract with head coach John Harbaugh. Harbaugh's previous deal expired after the 2018 season.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the extension is through 2019.

Harbaugh is entering his 10th year with the team after replacing Brian Billick in 2008. The Ravens have gone 85-59 under Harbaugh. According to OptaJerry, only four teams have more regular-season victories than the Ravens since Harbaugh took over.

During that time, the franchise also has won two AFC North championships and beat the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl XLVII on Feb. 3, 2013.

The timing of the extension was somewhat surprising since Baltimore has missed the playoffs in three of the last four years after reaching the postseason in each of Harbaugh's first five seasons.

In addition, the Ravens are two games under .500 (31-33) since that Super Bowl title. And Sports Illustrated's Chris Burke listed Harbaugh among the NFL head coaches on the hot seat entering the 2017 season.

Baltimore owner Stephen Bisciotti spoke highly of Harbaugh in an August interview on SiriusXM NFL Radio (via ESPN.com's Jamison Hensley).

"I like the message that he brings," Bisciotti said. "He doesn't talk like a guy that's been here 10 years. It's amazing how he tends to rejuvenate himself and his message. And I'm lucky to have a leader like him."

By giving Harbaugh a one-year extension, the Ravens showed they have no plans to let him go any time soon.