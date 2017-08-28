Owa Odighizuwa Suspended 4 Games by NFL for Violation of PED Policy

Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

New York Giants defensive end Owa Odighizuwa has violated the league's policy on performance-enhancing drugs and will be suspended for the first four games of the 2017 season, per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

The third-year player appeared in 14 games as a reserve for the Giants last season, tallying one tackle.

Odighizuwa toyed with the idea of retirement after last season, saying in April that he needed time away from football. However, he reported to training camp in July and appeared ready to make an impact this season.

He had two tackles in the preseason Week 1 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers but hasn't gotten onto the stat sheet since.

Now it appears the former third-round pick will have to wait until at least Week 5 to help the Giants this season.

While New York has one of the top defensive end tandems in the NFL between Jason Pierre-Paul and Olivier Vernon, depth is a question mark heading into Week 1. Romeo Okwara, Kerry Wynn and fifth-round pick Avery Moss could get extra snaps with Odighizuwa unavailable.