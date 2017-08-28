Kacy Catanzaro, Shadia Bseiso WWE Contracts Announced During Mae Young Classic

Angela Weiss/Getty Images

While much of the focus of the Mae Young Classic has been on the 32 women taking part, WWE also used the occasion to announce Kacy Catanzaro and Shadia Bseiso have joined the company, Wrestling Inc.'s Joshua Gagnon reported.

WWE showed the two in attendance at a taping for the Mae Young Classic that aired on the WWE Network on Monday. SB Nation's Cageside Seats shared a screenshot from the feed:

Catanzaro has built a following through her participation on American Ninja Warrior. In 2014, she became the first woman to complete a city finals course and advance to the national finals stage.

Catanzaro also worked out at the WWE Performance Center in January:

Bseiso, meanwhile, trained with WWE when the company held a tryout in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, in April. She posted a photo on Instagram from the event:

According to Gagnon, Bseiso has a blue belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu and should be a natural in front of the WWE cameras, having worked as a television presenter.

"I want to be the first WWE female Superstar from the Middle East, and that is something that has motivated me a lot in these tryouts," Bseiso said in an interview with the Hindustan Times' Sayan Ghosh. "This will also show the women from this region that nothing is impossible and if you set your mind on achieving something, you can overcome absolutely any obstacle."