Reggie Ragland Traded to Chiefs from Bills for 2019 4th-Round Draft Pick

Bill Wippert/Associated Press

The Buffalo Bills announced Monday they have traded linebacker Reggie Ragland to the Kansas City Chiefs for a fourth-round pick in the 2019 NFL draft.

Ragland was a second-round pick in 2016 and missed all of his rookie season with a torn ACL. While he has returned to action this preseason, the defensive switch from a 3-4 system to a 4-3 for the Bills left him without a true fit in the new scheme.

The 23-year-old played only three snaps in the team's Week 3 preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Ragland had been on the trade block for much of the summer, although the Bills waited for what was apparently the best offer.

Meanwhile, Bleacher Report's Matt Miller believes this is a good move from the Chiefs' perspective:

Kansas City runs a system much closer to what Ragland saw at Alabama, where he was an All-American. The team could also use depth at middle linebacker behind Derrick Johnson.

Meanwhile, Bills coach Sean McDermott spoke highly of the young player just last week.

"[He's] doing extra work before and after practice to get where he needs to be," he said, per Chris Brown of the team's official site. "His best football is in front of him."

If he can reach his pre-draft expectations, this could be a steal for the Chiefs.