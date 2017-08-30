Triumph or Choke: Predicting Winners of 2017's Tightest MLB Playoff Battles

1 of 5

Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

This isn't exactly a playoff battle, but it matters.

At 91-39, the Los Angeles Dodgers have all but secured the best record in baseball and, thus, home-field advantage as long as they're alive in the postseason. Remember, the All-Star Game doesn't count anymore.

The team with the best record in the American League can guarantee itself home field through the American League Championship Series, however, which is no small thing.

The 79-52 Houston Astros are running away with the AL West and have the inside track on the Junior Circuit's best record.

They've also gone 10-16 in August and have been temporarily displaced from their home field by Hurricane Harvey. Obviously that's an insignificant consideration in the face of the disaster unfolding in Texas, but it's a fact.

At 75-57, the Boston Red Sox are within striking distance of Houston for the league's top mark. And don't ignore the 74-56 Cleveland Indians.

The 'Stros and Indians won't meet again in the regular season, but Houston and Boston will clash four times at Fenway Park to finish the 162-game slog from Sept. 28 to Oct. 1.

Those contests could settle the matter, but for now we'll give the edge to the Astros because of their talent-laden roster and 4.5-game lead.

Prediction: Astros secure the best record in the AL.