Matt Jones Trade Rumors: Redskins Shopping RB Ahead of Regular Season

The Washington Redskins are reportedly looking to trade running back Matt Jones, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Jones started all seven games he played last season for Washington, but his role has been reduced in a crowded backfield. He earned only two carries for five yards in Week 3 of the preseason against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Rob Kelley finished the game with 10 carries for 57 yards and a touchdown and appears to be the team's top running back going into the regular season. Rookie Samaje Perine also has plenty of upside, while Chris Thompson is valuable as a receiver out of the backfield. Undrafted free agent Mack Brown, who's entering his third year in the league, has also impressed when given an opportunity.

That leaves Jones as the odd man out despite his past success.

When in the lineup, the 24-year-old totaled 460 rushing yards on 4.6 yards per carry last season. He added three touchdowns on the ground for the high-powered offense, but he ended the year as a healthy scratch in the team's final games.

The running back had already been told he was not part of the team's plans in the offseason and the squad tried to trade him in April. The latest news appears to be one more chance for the Redskins to get some value in return before they likely release him.