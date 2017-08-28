LeBron James Says He'd Go Down in 1st Round Boxing vs. Floyd Mayweather

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

NBA superstar LeBron James offered UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor some comfort in the wake of McGregor's 10th-round TKO defeat to Floyd Mayweather Jr. on Saturday, saying he'd drop "in the first round."

James was in attendance to watch the fight at the T-Mobile Arena, and TMZ Sports captured footage of the Cleveland Cavaliers superstar discussing the bout and praising McGregor's effort in particular with teammate JR Smith (warning: video contains NSFW language):

Smith put it to his Cavs comrade that McGregor "burnt himself out" by coming out too strongly at the beginning of each round.

But James followed any notes on McGregor's shortcomings by highlighting the willpower The Notorious showed in his professional boxing debut:

"You've got to respect him, though, because he ain't no boxer. Tough as a motherf--ker."

Smith retorted by saying that for $30 million, he would "be tough, too." But James was more humble in gauging how he'd fare in a fight, saying he'd be "dropping in the first round."

While James may not be involved in combat sports, his opinion on the bout and McGregor's display is valuable considering the status he holds as one of the world's elite athletes.

The three-time NBA champion continued to rain compliments on McGregor on social media, clearly impressed by what he saw of the Irishman:

Mayweather might have ended the fight earlier than the 10th had he connected better with one or two of the many swings he threw over the course of the latter stages.

Saturday's bout erected a divide between supporters of the two camps like no boxing match in recent memory, but after all the bad blood between the two fighters, ESPN radio host James Rapien celebrated the mutual respect they showed in the aftermath:

Mayweather, fresh off collecting his 50th career victory in as many bouts, also joined in lauding McGregor as a boxer following the result, per the Press Association (h/t Eurosport):

"He is a tough competitor, and I thought we gave the fans what they wanted to see.

"He is a lot better than I thought he was. He used different angles and was a tough competitor, but I was the better man tonight."

While this may prove to be McGregor's only time in a boxing ring, James' reaction to the mixed martial artist's effort stands as evidence The Notorious can return to the Octagon with his head held high.