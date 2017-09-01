Bleacher Report's 2017 Expert Consensus NFL Preseason AwardsSeptember 1, 2017
Bleacher Report's 2017 Expert Consensus NFL Preseason Awards
The next game counts.
Next Thursday, the Kansas City Chiefs will kick off the 2017 season by traveling to Foxborough to face the defending Super Bowl champion New England Patriots.
Two hundred sixty-six regular-season and playoff games later, two teams will take the field at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis for Super Bowl LII.
Odds are pretty good the Patriots will be there, too. Jerks.
However, before we can say hello to the regular season, we need to say goodbye to the preseason—and that's what the NFL writers at Bleacher Report have gathered here to do.
Who was the MVP of the season before the season? The best coach? The most exciting play? The biggest flop?
For the answers to those questions and more, read on—as we present the 2017 Bleacher Report Expert Consensus NFL Preseason Awards.
The first envelope, please.
Our Panel
OK, we aren't quite ready for the envelopes.
First, a rundown of who voted for these awards.
Gary Davenport, NFL Analyst
Doug Farrar, NFL Lead Scout
Mike Freeman, NFL National Lead Writer
Brad Gagnon, NFL Analyst
Matt Miller, NFL Draft Lead Writer
Brent Sobleski, NFL Analyst
Mike Tanier, NFL National Lead Writer
Sean Tomlinson, NFL Analyst
Now it's envelope time.
Coach of the Preseason
Pete Carroll, Seattle Seahawks (5 votes)
You know, I’m starting to think Pete Carroll is pretty good at this coaching thing.
The names and faces change, but one thing hasn’t over Carroll’s tenure running the Seattle Seahawks—as the 65-year-old prepares to begin his eighth season as head coach of the Seahawks, Seattle is once again poised to be one of the leading contenders to represent the NFC in Super Bowl LII.
This isn’t to say the Seahawks don’t have problems. The offensive line remains very much a work in progress (and that’s being kind), and Carroll admitted to John Boyle of the team’s website that while he’s been proud of the progress the team made in winning its first three preseason games, there’s still plenty of work to do.
“I think the first three weeks have gone well for us,” Carroll said. “I like that we have made progress and that the games kind of look the same in a number of areas. We continue to find a lot of stuff that we have to clean up and work on, but in general, we have been making progress. I like some of the consistency that has shown up but yet we are trying to improve of course.”
You can’t read too much into even a perfect preseason—winning games that don’t count isn’t necessarily an indicator of regular-season success.
But Carroll seems to have once again done his annually excellent job of getting his team ready to play, with NFL national lead writer Mike Freeman lauding how he's handled Russell Wilson's playing time.
“What I like about what he's done is how he's used Russell Wilson,” he said. “It's always a tricky proposition how you play your starting quarterback in preseason, but Carroll found that balance.”
That sigh you just heard came from the rest of the NFC West.
Others receiving votes: Bruce Arians, Arizona Cardinals (1 vote), Hue Jackson, Cleveland Browns (1 vote), Sean McVay, Los Angeles Rams (1 vote)
Offensive Player of the Preseason
Kasen Williams, WR, Seattle Seahawks (2 votes)
Wide receiver Kasen Williams spent the last two years on the Seahawks practice squad, and while the undrafted free agent from Washington is grateful to have been in the NFL at all, Williams was frank with Lindsey Wisniewski of Seahawks Wire in revealing he wants more.
“I’ve been on the practice squad for two years now,” Williams said, “and quite honestly I’m just tired of it. I’m still here, persevering through it, and I just know that this is my opportunity, this is my time to make something happen.”
If his performance in the preseason is any indication, the lanky youngster is about to get his wish.
Williams was one of the brightest stars of the exhibition season’s first two weeks, hauling in six catches for 147 yards and a touchdown. That’s an average of just under 25 yards per reception.
It was hardly a unanimous vote here, with NFL analyst Brent Sobleski selecting Jacksonville Jaguars tailback Corey Grant.
“The preseason is an opportunity for young, unheralded players to shine,” Sobleski said. “Yes, the Jacksonville Jaguars feature Chris Ivory, T.J. Yeldon and this year’s fourth overall draft pick, Leonard Fournette, in the backfield. Yet Grant led all NFL running backs with 191 rushing yards through three preseason contests. He’s an explosive runner with the ability to create chunk plays out of the backfield. If there’s no room for him in Jacksonville, other teams should jump at the opportunity to sign him as added depth.”
But Williams’ performance opened a pair of eyes this summer.
OK, a pair of pairs.
And as the only player to receive multiple votes, he gets the nod here.
Others receiving votes: Chris Carson, RB, Seattle Seahawks (1 vote), Isaiah Crowell, RB, Cleveland Browns (1 vote), Corey Grant, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars (1 vote), Brett Hundley, QB, Green Bay Packers (1 vote), Tommylee Lewis, WR, New Orleans Saints (1 vote), Jameis Winston, QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1 vote)
Defensive Player of the Preseason
Mychal Kendricks, OLB, Philadelphia Eagles (4 votes)
There have been a few veteran players who have turned it on over the 2017 preseason. As Bleacher Report NFL analyst Brent Sobleski wrote, New York Giants defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul has looked in midseason form.
“Someone forgot to tell Jason Pierre-Paul that veterans are supposed to take it easy during the preseason,” Sobleski said. “JPP couldn't be blocked during the glorified exhibitions. This sets up well for another standout season along the Giants’ talented defensive front.”
But our panel wasn’t down with JPP as the DPOPS.
Is that how that song goes?
Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Mychal Kendricks has also had himself quite the preseason. Through three games, the 26-year-old had four tackles, a sack and three interceptions. A quarterback pressure from Kendricks forced another pick by new teammate Ronald Darby.
As Jimmy Kempski reported for the PhillyVoice, the performance from Kendricks, who spent most of the offseason on the trading block, didn’t go unnoticed by defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz.
“He’s rushed the passer well,” said Schwartz. “That ties into a lot of other things. That ties into the corners’ ability and our confidence in our corners being able to how much we can blitz him. I’ve been very impressed with (Kendricks), his attitude, and embracing everything that had to do with practice. He’s stayed really focused in training camp. He’s found a way to be productive. I’m impressed by that.”
Impressed, but not blown away. Per Kempski, a source indicated the team is still willing to trade the sixth-year pro, who managed just 32 tackles last year.
Others receiving votes: Tyrann Mathieu, S, Arizona Cardinals (2 votes), Jason Pierre-Paul, DE, New York Giants (2 votes)
Offensive Rookie of the Preseason
Mitchell Trubisky, QB, Chicago Bears (6 votes)
Mitchell Trubisky is the best quarterback in Chicago Bears history and a surefire first-ballot Hall of Famer.
OK, that’s equal parts hyperbole and sarcasm, but there’s more than a little hype surrounding the No. 2 pick in the 2017 NFL draft after a preseason in which Trubisky completed 34 of 48 pass attempts over the first three weeks for 354 yards.
Trubisky threw three touchdown passes over that span without an interception, and his passer rating in all three of those games was north of 100.
Still, despite clearly outplaying free-agent acquisition Mike Glennon over the preseason, Bears head coach John Fox told Adam L. Jahns of the Chicago Sun-Times that Trubisky’s NFL career will begin with a clipboard in his hand instead of a football.
“Obviously, we haven’t changed our depth chart for some time now,” Fox said. “I don’t anticipate it happening.”
We’ll see how long that lasts. While Glennon put forth a solid effort in the Bears’ “dress rehearsal” against the Tennessee Titans, it was his first of the preseason. His numbers over that same three-week stretch pale next to Trubisky’s.
Bleacher Report NFL lead scout Doug Farrar doesn’t think there’s any question who should start.
“It took me one game watching both Mitchell Trubisky and Mike Glennon in the Bears offense to state unequivocally that Trubisky should be the team’s starting quarterback, despite the fact the rookie started just one year in college,” Farrar said.
“Trubisky has the attributes required for offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains’ game plan—he’s big, tough, mobile and can make any throw. He’ll make his share of rookie mistakes, but he has the skill set to be the Bears’ future at the position. With Loggains’ game plan simplifying his reads and creating receiver openings, he should have the job now.”
NFL analyst Brad Gagnon agrees.
“He didn’t look like a rookie quarterback who started just a dozen games in college,” Gagnon said. “He looked like an experienced veteran, and he showed us time and again that he can make every throw required of an NFL quarterback. His numbers were exceptional, and he passed the eyeball test with flying colors.”
It might not be long before they get their wish.
Others receiving votes: Cooper Rush, QB, Dallas Cowboys (1 vote), DeShone Kizer, QB, Cleveland Browns (1 vote)
Defensive Rookie of the Preseason
Reuben Foster, LB, San Francisco 49ers (4 votes)
This category was essentially a two-horse race between a pair of first-round draft picks.
Three writers, including Bleacher Report NFL analyst Sean Tomlinson, cast their votes for Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Derek Barnett.
“The Eagles had a yawn-inducing 16th-ranked pass rush in 2016,” Tomlinson said. “They needed to inject energy and power into their front four, and Barnett can bring plenty of both. He has the physical tools to be a pass-rusher who can rise fast in his rookie year, and showed that with three sacks over just his first two preseason games.”
However, that was only good enough to net Barnett runner-up honors.
The “award” for the top defensive rookie in the preseason went to the 31st overall pick—a pick that Bleacher Report NFL draft lead writer Matt Miller believes may be the steal of Round 1.
“On defense,” Miller said, “linebacker Reuben Foster has been everything fans hoped for and has lived up to the predraft ranking of the No. 2 overall player in the class on my big board. Foster’s range, instincts and power as a tackler have been the most exciting development for the 49ers’ preseason.”
Miller isn’t the only person who’s been impressed. Per ESPN.com’s Nick Wagoner, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan has been very pleased with Foster’s progress.
“He’s come a long way,” Shanahan said. “I think that’s what’s been real exciting about Reuben. Missing all of OTAs, not playing in a system this way in college, not being the Mike linebacker down-in and down-out like he was in college, and really not being able to go through it in OTAs. I did have a lot of worries about it, knowing it would take some time. I think he’s ahead of schedule. He’s a very smart person. He works at it. He loves football.”
If you’ve seen Foster play at all this preseason, it isn’t hard to understand why he’s getting all these accolades.
Others receiving votes: Derek Barnett, DE, Philadelphia Eagles (3 votes), Taco Charlton, DE, Dallas Cowboys (1 vote)
Breakout Player of the Preseason
Derek Barnett, DE, Philadelphia Eagles (3 votes)
If at first you don’t succeed, try try again.
Derek Barnett may have come up just short as the Defensive Rookie of the Preseason, but the 14th pick in the 2017 NFL draft chased down and sacked the award for the preseason’s biggest breakout, edging out Carolina Panthers tailback Christian McCaffrey.
Barnett didn’t waste any time making his presence known in the preseason, notching a pair of sacks in his debut against the Green Bay Packers.
As Rich Hofmann of the PhillyVoice reported, that just carried over from a training camp where Barnett opened the eyes of his veteran teammates.
“What I think is awesome about a kid like him who sets records at his college, he’s a highly touted kid but he comes to work every day,” defensive end Chris Long said. “There’s no ego.”
For his part, Barnett said he’s benefited from facing Pro Bowl tackle Jason Peters every day in practice.
“Every time I get a chance to talk to him, I get in his ear,” Barnett said. “Just try to ask him, ‘When should I do this? When should I not? Am I giving away any ticks?’ Any chance I can talk to him, he’s seen a lot of rushes, he’s seen a lot of good defensive ends so he knows what he’s talking about.”
Given all the depth the Eagles have up front, it’s entirely possible (even likely) Barnett won’t start to open his NFL career.
But make no mistake—the wildly productive pass-rusher from Tennessee is going to be a good one.
Others receiving votes: Christian McCaffrey, RB, Carolina Panthers (2 votes), Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints (1 vote), DeShone Kizer, QB, Cleveland Browns (1 vote), Nathan Peterman, QB, Buffalo Bills (1 vote)
Biggest Flop of the Preseason
Paxton Lynch, QB, Denver Broncos (3 votes)
It’s the category that no one wants to “win.”
It’s also a who’s who of NFL quarterbacks who have either lost battles to start this preseason or should have.
Bleacher Report NFL lead scout Doug Farrar cast his vote for Christian “Don’t Call Me Suckenberg” Hackenberg of the New York Jets.
“NFL teams all make mistakes in the draft,” Farrar wrote. “It’s not a big deal. Unless you let that mistake inform your personnel decisions to a ridiculous degree. That appears to be what the Jets are doing with Hackenberg, the NFL quarterback who looks least qualified to take the field under any circumstances.
“His two pick-sixes against the Giants in Week 3 of the preseason were just the latest in a string of bad throws and worse decisions that make anyone with a passing interest in football wonder: what do the Jets see that the rest of us don’t?
“I would opine that this is an organization trying to make the best of a horrid draft pick when it selected Hackenberg in the second round of the 2016 draft, ignoring that his college tape showed severe regression when Bill O'Brien wasn't mentoring him. It’s time to cut the cord and spend coaching resources on more deserving players.”
He was joined by NFL national lead writer Mike Freeman, who voted for, and I quote, “anything Jets-related.”
Ouch.
However, it was the rocky preseason of Paxton Lynch of the Denver Broncos that got the vote of three writers, including both myself and NFL National Lead Writer Mike Tanier.
“Let's not mince words: John Elway wanted Lynch to win the Broncos starting job,” Tanier said. “And what Elway wants, Elway almost always gets. Lynch should have hurdled Trevor Siemian based on simple second-year development. But he still looks like a rookie, and not a particularly exciting one. Lynch looks like a young player who got a little too comfortable with his “long-term project” label and did not realize that his team expects to contend for the Super Bowl right now.”
Tanier, as he usually does, hit the nail on the head. Lynch is the youngster with the rocket arm hand-picked by Elway to lead the Broncos into the future. But he doesn't look any more ready to lead an NFL team than he did entering the NFL from Memphis. His accuracy isn't especially good, and he still has happy feet in the pocket—if Lynch's primary read is covered, he's ready to pull the ball down and take off.
It's not that Siemian won the job with stellar play. He was adequate.
But he was considerably better than Lynch. And that's not a good look.
Others receiving votes: Blake Bortles, QB, Jacksonville Jaguars (2 votes), Mike Glennon, QB, Chicago Bears (1 vote), Christian Hackenberg, QB, New York Jets (1 vote), New York Jets (1 vote)
Biggest Head-Scratcher of the Preseason
Mike Glennon over Mitchell Trubisky (3 votes)
The NFL is more QB-centric than ever. You either have one or you don’t, and it can make all the difference in the world for a team. Given that reality, it’s no surprise that the position has dominated so many of the categories in this piece.
The biggest head-scratcher is no different.
For some of our writers, it was the unwillingness of the Baltimore Ravens and Indianapolis Colts (a pair of teams with postseason aspirations) to more aggressively back up their injured starters at the position.
For NFL national lead writer Mike Freeman, it was a similar unwillingness by Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera to let Cam Newton knock some of the rust off following offseason shoulder surgery.
“Newton’s health is paramount, obviously, but it’s incredibly risky to play him so little in preseason, particularly when so much of Newton’s game is built on physicality,” he said. “You’d like to see him play for a half or three quarters to get his game up to speed.”
However, the most aggravation of the scalp came by way of the Windy City, where the Bears are still going to trot out Mike Glennon in Week 1 instead of Mitchell Trubisky.
Why is that exactly?
It would be different if the Bears were playing for something in 2017. Or if the two signal-callers had played at anything resembling a similar level in the preseason.
But they aren’t. And they didn’t.
Maybe the Bears are just trying to get something out of the $18.5 million they’re on the hook for with Glennon in 2017.
They ought to worry more about maximizing the investment of that second overall pick, because Trubisky looks to be the “learn by doing” type.
Others receiving votes: Lack of a real QB competition in Houston (2 votes), Ron Rivera’s decision not to play Cam Newton more in the preseason (1 vote), Colts’ failure to add a QB (1 vote), Ravens’ failure to add a QB (1 vote)
Best Play of the Preseason
Deonte Thompson’s Missed Field-Goal Return (6 votes)
It can be hard to get excited about a single play in the exhibition season. After all, for all intents and purposes, they never happened. They don’t count.
Good luck telling that to Chicago Bears wide receiver Deonte Thompson.
In the second full week of the preseason at University of Phoenix Stadium, the Arizona Cardinals lined up for a long field goal at the end of the first half. It isn’t uncommon for NFL teams to attempt kicks in the exhibition season they wouldn’t dream of trying when games count. It’s an opportunity to test a kicker’s leg in a game situation.
What happened next is pretty uncommon, though—no matter the time of year.
The kick was wide right and well short, dropping into Thompson’s arms deep in his own end zone.
I’ll let Bleacher Report NFL analyst Brad Gagnon take it from here.
“I get excited every time I see a dude start to return a missed field goal,” Gagnon said. “It’s just such a rare event, and it often feels as though it’s going to lead to something special. In this case, Thompson delivered. He had to make a wild juke just to get around a long snapper at his own 5-yard line. You’d think that’d make it hard to keep his momentum, but he then found another gear and took off for another 95, getting past a couple more would-be tacklers along the way. It was simply a joy to watch, unless you’re a Cardinals fan.”
Oh yeah. Did I forget to mention Thompson took the ball back 109 yards for a touchdown?
Sorry about that.
Others receiving votes: Joey Bosa’s strip-six (1 vote), Russell Wilson’s scramble (1 vote)
MVP of the Preseason
Carson Wentz, QB, Philadelphia Eagles (3 votes)
Well, in at least one respect, this final category is in lockstep with “real” NFL awards.
All the votes went to quarterbacks.
Russell Wilson, Jameis Winston and Dak Prescott each picked up a single vote, and the panel’s choice as the Offensive Rookie of the Preseason (Mitchell Trubisky of the Chicago Bears) was the runner-up with two.
The winner as preseason MVP shares something in common with Trubisky—Carson Wentz of the Philadelphia Eagles was also the No. 2 overall pick.
That was one year ago, and after an uneven rookie season, Wentz appears poised to take the “next step” in Year 2 of his NFL career. Through three weeks of the exhibition campaign, Wentz has misfired on only seven of 23 passing attempts, gaining 241 yards through the air and tossing three touchdown passes.
Bleacher Report NFL analyst Sean Tomlinson has seen growth from Wentz this summer.
“We saw two versions of Carson Wentz in 2016,” he said. “The cannon-armed precision passer briefly and a quarterback who struggled with poor field vision and worse decisions for much longer. But his supporting cast also left much to be desired while dropping far too many catchable passes. With Alshon Jeffery and Torrey Smith available to him now, the good version of Wentz has returned, and he should have staying power this time after an offseason to learn from his mistakes and adjust.”
As Tomlinson said, it’s fair to attribute at least some of Wentz’s improvement in 2017 to the additional weapons around him in Philly. But it’s also fair to surmise that receivers are only as good as the quarterback slinging the rock in their direction.
And Wentz looks like a vastly improved one in 2017.
Others receiving votes: Mitchell Trubisky, QB, Chicago Bears (2 votes), Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys (1 vote), Russell Wilson, QB, Seattle Seahawks (1 vote), Jameis Winston, QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1 vote)