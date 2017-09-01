Bleacher Report's 2017 Expert Consensus NFL Preseason Awards

8 of 11

Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

Paxton Lynch, QB, Denver Broncos (3 votes)

It’s the category that no one wants to “win.”

It’s also a who’s who of NFL quarterbacks who have either lost battles to start this preseason or should have.

Bleacher Report NFL lead scout Doug Farrar cast his vote for Christian “Don’t Call Me Suckenberg” Hackenberg of the New York Jets.

“NFL teams all make mistakes in the draft,” Farrar wrote. “It’s not a big deal. Unless you let that mistake inform your personnel decisions to a ridiculous degree. That appears to be what the Jets are doing with Hackenberg, the NFL quarterback who looks least qualified to take the field under any circumstances.

“His two pick-sixes against the Giants in Week 3 of the preseason were just the latest in a string of bad throws and worse decisions that make anyone with a passing interest in football wonder: what do the Jets see that the rest of us don’t?

“I would opine that this is an organization trying to make the best of a horrid draft pick when it selected Hackenberg in the second round of the 2016 draft, ignoring that his college tape showed severe regression when Bill O'Brien wasn't mentoring him. It’s time to cut the cord and spend coaching resources on more deserving players.”

He was joined by NFL national lead writer Mike Freeman, who voted for, and I quote, “anything Jets-related.”

Ouch.

However, it was the rocky preseason of Paxton Lynch of the Denver Broncos that got the vote of three writers, including both myself and NFL National Lead Writer Mike Tanier.

“Let's not mince words: John Elway wanted Lynch to win the Broncos starting job,” Tanier said. “And what Elway wants, Elway almost always gets. Lynch should have hurdled Trevor Siemian based on simple second-year development. But he still looks like a rookie, and not a particularly exciting one. Lynch looks like a young player who got a little too comfortable with his “long-term project” label and did not realize that his team expects to contend for the Super Bowl right now.”

Tanier, as he usually does, hit the nail on the head. Lynch is the youngster with the rocket arm hand-picked by Elway to lead the Broncos into the future. But he doesn't look any more ready to lead an NFL team than he did entering the NFL from Memphis. His accuracy isn't especially good, and he still has happy feet in the pocket—if Lynch's primary read is covered, he's ready to pull the ball down and take off.

It's not that Siemian won the job with stellar play. He was adequate.

But he was considerably better than Lynch. And that's not a good look.

Others receiving votes: Blake Bortles, QB, Jacksonville Jaguars (2 votes), Mike Glennon, QB, Chicago Bears (1 vote), Christian Hackenberg, QB, New York Jets (1 vote), New York Jets (1 vote)