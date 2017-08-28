Tom Brady Says Trust with Julian Edelman Will Be Hardest to Replace After Injury

Focus On Sport/Getty Images

The New England Patriots will have to survive this season without the production of receiver Julian Edelman, and quarterback Tom Brady discussed the challenges of finding a new target to rely upon on Monday.

"So much of the quarterback/receiver relationship is about trust," Brady said on WEEI in Boston, via Mike Reiss of ESPN.com. "I see things a certain way, and the receiver needs to see it the exact same way in order for me to be able to anticipate where to go with the ball. [Edelman] and I have just had that; this is our ninth year together on the same team, talking about the same offense. We're so in sync."

Edelman tore his ACL during Friday's preseason game against the Detroit Lions.

When healthy, the 31-year-old is one of the most reliable receivers in the NFL. He finished last year with 98 catches for 1,106 yards and three touchdowns.

The most obvious replacement on the roster is Brandin Cooks, who was acquired in a March trade with the New Orleans Saints after topping 1,100 receiving yards in back-to-back seasons. However, Brady made it clear that chemistry is nearly as important as talent.

With that in mind, Danny Amendola could be more of a go-to option for the defending Super Bowl champions.

"I've had that [trust] with Danny, and Danny's been such a great player for us," Brady said.

Brady is also familiar with Chris Hogan and Malcolm Mitchell, who had solid seasons for the Patriots in 2016, not to mention All-Pro tight end Rob Gronkowski.

A lack of weapons won't be a problem for Brady even with Edelman out, but Brady's trust in Edelman is clearly something no one can completely replace.