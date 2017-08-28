    Giancarlo Stanton Trade Rumors: Giants Have 'Strongest Interest' in Deal

    Timothy RappFeatured ColumnistAugust 28, 2017

    MIAMI, FL - AUGUST 25: Giancarlo Stanton #27 of the Miami Marlins hits a two run home run in the first inning during a game against the San Diego Padres at Marlins Park on August 25, 2017 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
    Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

    The San Francisco Giants are among a handful of teams with interest in trading for Miami Marlins superstar Giancarlo Stanton this offseason, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

    While the St. Louis Cardinals, Texas Rangers and Philadelphia Phillies have also inquired into Stanton's availability, the Giants have expressed the "strongest interest" in acquiring the 27-year-old, Nightengale reported.

              

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      MLB logo
      MLB

      Report: Flooding Could Force Astros-Rangers Out of Texas

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Power Rankings: Red Sox Slide

      Joel Reuter
      via Bleacher Report
      San Francisco Giants logo
      San Francisco Giants

      Grading the Biggest Trades of 2017

      Jacob Shafer
      via Bleacher Report
      MLB logo
      MLB

      44-Year-Old Colon Is Leading Minnesota's Resurrection

      Zachary D. Rymer
      via Bleacher Report