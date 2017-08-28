Giancarlo Stanton Trade Rumors: Giants Have 'Strongest Interest' in Deal

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

The San Francisco Giants are among a handful of teams with interest in trading for Miami Marlins superstar Giancarlo Stanton this offseason, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

While the St. Louis Cardinals, Texas Rangers and Philadelphia Phillies have also inquired into Stanton's availability, the Giants have expressed the "strongest interest" in acquiring the 27-year-old, Nightengale reported.

