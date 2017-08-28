Rice Relocated to TCU Campus Due to Tropical Storm Harvey

Matt King/Getty Images

Rice University's football team has temporarily relocated to TCU's campus due to ongoing flooding and damage caused by Tropical Storm Harvey.

"I want to thank the staffs at TCU, SMU, Baylor and UTEP who all reached out to offer whatever help we needed," Rice coach David Bailiff stated, per Sam Khan Jr. of ESPN.com. "There is a strong brotherhood in the coaching world, and it is never more evident than at times like these. While we would love to be coming home today, our first responsibility is the safety of these players. We learned some lessons in 2008 [when the Owls were at Vanderbilt when Hurricane Ike struck Houston] about coming home too soon."

Rice spent the weekend in Australia, playing Stanford in the Sydney Cup. The team was unable to fly into Houston because of the flooding caused by the storm, which has left most of the city under a siege of water. Recovery efforts are ongoing throughout coastal Texas.

Rice athletic director Joe Karlgaard said he does not know when the team can return to campus.

"That's a good question. Even if the campus is fine, we're not sure about the main arteries into Houston," Karlgaard said, per Dennis Dodd and Tom Fornelli of CBS Sports.

Rice does not play again until Sept. 9 against UTEP. Its first home game is not until Sept. 23 against Florida Atlantic.