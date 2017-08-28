WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from Aug. 28

0 of 10

For better or worse, Monday's WWE Raw surprised the audience.

Alexa Bliss snatched away the Raw Women's Championship from Sasha Banks, continuing The Boss' history of failing in title defenses. And as John Cena and Roman Reigns verbally sliced each other open, they referred to heel turns and promos, charging through the fourth wall.

Those were far from the only unexpected moments of the night. Jeff Hardy earned an Intercontinental Championship match. Emma actually won a bout. A wrestler from Southpaw Regional Wrestling talent showed up in Memphis.

Not all of it worked. Emma's narrative, for example, is one-dimensional at the moment. But Raw didn't settle for the status quo. It moved stories along and threw some curveballs along the way.

Throughout the night, WWE delivered moments fans didn't see coming. That doesn't always happen on a show that so often relies on repeating patterns ad nauseum.

Read on for a full breakdown of Monday's Raw, complete with letter grades and highlights.

