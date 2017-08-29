Adrian Peterson Could Reach 5th All Time in Rushing Touchdowns This Season

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints running back Adrian Peterson could jump as many as five spots on the all-time rushing touchdowns leaderboard during the 2017 season. If he scores at least 10 times, he'll pass Jim Brown (106) for fifth all time, per USA Today.

In the process, he would surpass four others: Barry Sanders (99), Marshall Faulk (100), Shaun Alexander (100) and John Riggins (104). Peterson currently holds the most rushing touchdowns of any active player (97), followed by Frank Gore (74).

Reaching 10 touchdowns on the ground is certainly possible for the veteran, as he's achieved that feat in every year he's featured in at least eight games. Even back in 2011, when he appeared in just 12 games, he still managed to score 12 times. While Peterson's head coach, Sean Payton, has said Mark Ingram will remain the starter in New Orleans, Tim Hightower still received 133 carries as the team's No. 2 back last season.

Peterson spent the first decade of his legendary career with the Minnesota Vikings and rushed for 11,747 yards on 4.9 yards per attempt. He won the Most Valuable Player award back in 2012 when he ran for 2,097 yards and 12 touchdowns on a staggering 6.0 yards per carry.

The 32-year-old will seemingly have the smallest role of his career since his rookie campaign next season. Despite that, his immense talent and the high-scoring Saints offense still give him a reasonable shot at reaching fifth on the all-time rushing touchdowns leaderboard.