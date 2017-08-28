Art Briles Named Offensive Assistant for CFL's Hamilton Tiger-Cats

DUANE A. LAVERTY/Associated Press

Former Baylor head coach Art Briles has joined the staff of the Canadian Football League's Hamilton Tiger-Cats, head coach June Jones announced in a statement Monday.

Briles, 61, was fired by Baylor in May 2016 amid a university-wide sexual assault scandal that involved multiple former football players.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

