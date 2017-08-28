    Art Briles Named Offensive Assistant for CFL's Hamilton Tiger-Cats

    Tyler ConwayFeatured ColumnistAugust 28, 2017

    FILE - In this Nov. 28, 2007, file photo, Art Briles answers questions after being introduced as the new coach of the Baylor University football team during a press conference in Waco, Texas. Baylor University has explained for the first time how Briles, the school's former football coach and others responded to a woman's claims that she was gang-raped by five players. University officials told The Dallas Morning News on Friday, Nov. 11, 2016, that the student-athlete informed her coach in April 2013 that she had been assaulted a year earlier and provided the names of the players. The university contends the coach reported the matter to Briles, ex-athletic director Ian McCaw and a sports administrator. (AP Photo/Duane A. Laverty, File
    DUANE A. LAVERTY/Associated Press

    Former Baylor head coach Art Briles has joined the staff of the Canadian Football League's Hamilton Tiger-Cats, head coach June Jones announced in a statement Monday.

    Briles, 61, was fired by Baylor in May 2016 amid a university-wide sexual assault scandal that involved multiple former football players.

         

