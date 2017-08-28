MLB Reportedly Considering Non-Texas Sites for Rangers-Astros Series

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

Major League Baseball is considering outside sites for the upcoming Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros series set to begin Tuesday in Houston amid the devastating flooding in the region, according to Jon Morosi of MLB Network.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic and Morosi both reported that Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida—home of the Tampa Bay Rays—is being considered for the series.

As Rosenthal noted, the Astros face a potentially lengthy road trip:

The team, meanwhile, released the following statement in the wake of Hurricane Harvey:

While the Astros and MLB have options for the team's upcoming home series against the Rangers and New York Mets, none of them seem simple. As Tim Brown of Yahoo Sports wrote:

"The easy solution appeared to have the Astros and Rangers swap home series, the upcoming three games being played at Globe Life Park in Arlington (where there's a chance of rain midweek), a late-September series moving from Globe Life Park to Minute Maid Park. But, according to league and Astros officials, even that has its complications. That also won't solve the issue of where to play the interleague series against the Mets, for which, if it comes to that, they'd presumably require a neutral site."

While the game must go on, members of the Astros are worried about more than where they'll play their upcoming games.

"It’s a pretty empty feeling to be away," manager A.J. Hinch told Brown. "Baseball is secondary right now. Our schedule, our flight times, the business, all of that is meaningless. We’ll just play where they tell us, when they tell us."