Floyd Mayweather Sr.: Conor McGregor Was 'Pathetic,' a Boxer Might 'Kill Him'

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Floyd Mayweather Sr. has said that Conor McGregor should not carry on boxing, calling his performance against his son Floyd Mayweather Jr. in Las Vegas "pathetic."

Speaking to MMA Fighting, Mayweather Sr. said "somebody gonna kill him" if Notorious decides to continue in boxing rather than step back into the Octagon.

Mayweather's father said he was proud of his son as he claimed a record of 50-0 by beating the Irishman on Saturday night.

McGregor was dispatched by TKO at the T-Mobile Arena, surviving late into the fight as his opponent walked him down in the ring.

Money claimed victory in the 10th round as McGregor appeared severely fatigued and worn, gasping for air. Mayweather's superior boxing skills were clearly evident, and the UFC star was gracious in defeat.