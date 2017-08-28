    Floyd Mayweather Sr.: Conor McGregor Was 'Pathetic,' a Boxer Might 'Kill Him'

    Rob Blanchette
August 28, 2017

    Aug 26, 2017; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Floyd Mayweather Jr. (black trunks) taunts Conor McGregor (white trunks) during their boxing match at T-Mobile Arena. Mayweather won via tenth round TKO. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
    Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

    Floyd Mayweather Sr. has said that Conor McGregor should not carry on boxing, calling his performance against his son Floyd Mayweather Jr. in Las Vegas "pathetic."

    Speaking to MMA Fighting, Mayweather Sr. said "somebody gonna kill him" if Notorious decides to continue in boxing rather than step back into the Octagon.

    Mayweather's father said he was proud of his son as he claimed a record of 50-0 by beating the Irishman on Saturday night.

    McGregor was dispatched by TKO at the T-Mobile Arena, surviving late into the fight as his opponent walked him down in the ring.

    Money claimed victory in the 10th round as McGregor appeared severely fatigued and worn, gasping for air. Mayweather's superior boxing skills were clearly evident, and the UFC star was gracious in defeat.

