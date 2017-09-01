The 5 Biggest Threats to a Warriors Championship Repeat in 2017-18

0 of 5

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors have reached the rarefied air of NBA dominance in which questions of 2018 championship picks don't involve them against any specific teams.

It's them or the field—and smart money isn't too fond of the field.

But before parade-planners plot another celebratory route through the Bay Area, the Dubs must orchestrate the first successful title defense in franchise history. And the number of potential pitfalls between now and June is enough to trip up even a world-beating superpower like this.

External obstacles arise from both conferences. An offseason defined by All-Star movement has reshaped the basketball landscape into a relative minefield of dynamic defenses, explosive offenses and two-way terrors. Internally, the Warriors are tasked with blocking out their own hype and avoiding the natural inclination to ease off the gas pedal.

Any of the five upcoming threats could derail the Dubs off their championship course, and each has been ranked by its severity.