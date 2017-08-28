Jarvis Landry Trade Rumors: Miami Not Considering Offers for Star WR

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

Miami Dolphins officials privately denied reports they are shopping wide receiver Jarvis Landry and assured him he will not be on the move, according to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.

Jackson reported the Dolphins have no plans to move Landry. Michael Lombardi of The Ringer previously reported Miami would "seriously listen" to offers.

Landry, 24, is in the last season of his rookie contract. He recorded 94 receptions for 1,136 yards and four touchdowns in 2016 and has emerged as one of the most reliable possession receivers in football.

Jackson's report said the Dolphins have had no material discussions with Landry on a long-term contract extension. Dolphins owner Stephen Ross seemed to insinuate the team plans on letting him play out the season before franchising him at the beginning of training camp.

"I think he's a great player—there's no question about it," Ross said. "I think he's handled himself well. He didn't hold out. It's not a question of if we don't sign him now, we lose him. We can franchise him and go from there. There's a lot of opportunity for him to stay here. I hope he stays here, because he's a great player."

The Dolphins invested a first-round pick in DeVante Parker in 2015, and he's looked strong in limited work with Jay Cutler. It's possible they want to see how well Parker and Landry work with Cutler before deciding on a long-term investment.

If Parker winds up breaking out as a true No. 1, it's possible Landry will hit the free-agent market unimpeded by a tag.