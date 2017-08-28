5-Star C Mitchell Robinson Officially Returned to WKU, Says High School Coach

David Banks/Getty Images

5-star center Mitchell Robinson is officially back at Western Kentucky.

Butch Stockton, Robinson's high school coach, told Evan Daniels of Scout.com that Robinson enrolled in the university Monday ahead of the 4 p.m. ET deadline.



"Mitchell officially enrolled at Western Kentucky and is back on campus," Stockton said. "We just felt like it was the best place and that he could go and play."

Robinson, Scout.com's ninth-rated prospect and top-rated center in the class of 2017, left Western Kentucky in July amid uncertain circumstances. His departure came just weeks after the sudden resignation of assistant coach Shammond Williams, who is Robinson's godfather.

Williams was hired by Hilltoppers coach Rick Stansbury in June 2016; Robinson committed to the university a week later. The talented 7-footer is by far the best prospect to ever commit to Western Kentucky.

Stansbury, who previously coaxed a verbal out of Robinson during his time as an assistant at Texas A&M, has not commented on the circumstances that led to Williams' departure.

Robinson visited LSU, New Orleans and Kansas before deciding to return to Western Kentucky. Because he'd already taken classes and practiced with the Hilltoppers over the summer, he would have needed an NCAA waiver to be eligible as a transfer this season. The NCAA typically only grants those waivers in hardship cases.

Pat Forde of Yahoo Sports reported last week that Robinson was leaning toward sitting out the entire 2017-18 season to prepare for the NBA draft. However, it appears the prospect of sitting out a full year weighed too heavily, and he decided to return.

Robinson will be immediately eligible to practice with the team and play because he did not officially enroll in another university.