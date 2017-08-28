    Giancarlo Stanton Becomes 6th Player to Reach 50 Home Runs Before End of August

    Daily FactsBleacher ReportAugust 28, 2017

    MIAMI, FL - AUGUST 27: Giancarlo Stanton #27 of the Miami Marlins rounds second base after hitting his 50th home run of the season in the eighth inning against the San Diego Padres at Marlins Park on August 27, 2017 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images)
    Eric Espada/Getty Images

    Fact: The Miami Marlins' Giancarlo Stanton hit his 50th home run of the season on Sunday, joining Barry Bonds, Luis Gonzalez, Mark McGwire, Sammy Sosa and Roger Maris on the list of players to have reached 50 or more home runs before the end of August.

    Bleacher Report will be bringing sports fans the most interesting and engaging Cold Hard Facts of the day, presented by Coors Light.   

    Source: B/R Insights 

    Related

      MLB logo
      MLB

      Power Rankings: Every Team's Spot with 1 Month Left

      Joel Reuter
      via Bleacher Report
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Kershaw (Back) to Start for Dodgers Friday

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Giancarlo 1st NL Player to 50 HRs Since 2007

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Grading the Biggest Trades of 2017

      Jacob Shafer
      via Bleacher Report