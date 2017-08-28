Giancarlo Stanton Becomes 6th Player to Reach 50 Home Runs Before End of August

Giancarlo Stanton Becomes 6th Player to Reach 50 Home Runs Before End of AugustAugust 28, 2017
Eric Espada/Getty Images
Fact: The Miami Marlins' Giancarlo Stanton hit his 50th home run of the season on Sunday, joining Barry Bonds, Luis Gonzalez, Mark McGwire, Sammy Sosa and Roger Maris on the list of players to have reached 50 or more home runs before the end of August.
