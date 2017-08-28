WWE 2K18: Latest News and Buzz for Week of August 28

Credit WWE.com

News and revelations continued this week as the release of WWE 2K18 on October 17 draws nearer.

The enormous roster had added 37 names to it, introduced fans to a few videos featuring entrances of popular Superstars and released interviews with two prominent SmackDown Live stars discussing their appearances in the game.

New Roster Reveals

Samoa Joe joined Corey Graves and Renee Young in this week's roster reveal video on YouTube.

The Destroyer helped announce 37 new Superstars available for play in this year's game, including a handful of former WWE champions. Triple H, Brock Lesnar, The Rock, Randy Orton and AJ Styles were all revealed to be included in this year's roster, though none of them should be a surprise.

New SmackDown women's champion Natalya was honored to be included this game alongside her father, the legendary Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart, as she expressed on Twitter.

Also announced as being part of the game were former women's champion Mickie James and the winner of the 2017 Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, Mojo Rawley. Both of those Superstars sounded off on Twitter:

Every Superstar involved in the game, including those previously announced, can be found in a special photo gallery at WWE.com.

The expansive roster of current and legendary Superstars will only help what looks like one of the best WWE games in recent memory succeed.

The graphics and attention to detail featured in several pre-release entrance videos only serve to spark further excitement for the impending release.

Entrance Videos

New SmackDown Live Superstar and former NXT champion Bobby Roode was the subject of one of the early release entrance videos revealed this past week on IGN's official YouTube page.

Everything fans expect from the entrance is there. The music is perfect and the fans even sing along to the words. The robe glistens in the spotlight, Roode mimics the iconic Flair strut, and it is even double the length of other entrances, as is the case in real life.

Arguably the best entrance released in a year that appears to feature some of the best in WWE games history, it provides another glimpse at the sheer awesomeness fans can expect when they get their hands on the game on October 17.

Intercontinental champion The Miz was spotlighted in another video, alongside his lovely wife Maryse.

The Hollywood A-Lister took to his official Instagram account to rave about it. After detailing several video game moments in his life that he will never forget, he said of the game, "And I will never forget the first time I saw the entrance of my beautiful wife @marysemizanin and I" in WWE2K18.

The final Superstar to have her entrance revealed to an eager fanbase was Ember Moon.

Fresh off a phenomenal performance against Asuka at Takeover: Brooklyn III, the NXT Superstar found out she will be part of this year's game, signifying her first appearance in the franchise. It is safe to say fans will be excited to play with her character and unleash the awe-inspiring Eclipse on their opponents.

Superstars On Their WWE 2K18 Involvement

During SummerSlam weekend, 2K Games held a massive world premiere event and was able to catch up with both Bobby Roode, who is making his first appearance in a WWE video game, and WWE champion Jinder Mahal.

For Mahal, it is a long-awaited return to the franchise, though his character figures to be much higher rated and more prominent in the game than it was during the days of his nondescript heel run and 3MB farce.

Both are among the hotter stars in WWE right now, and their presence in the game is an absolute must. For Roode, it is to be suspected. For Mahal, it is yet another example of his incredible rise and unfathomably successful comeback.

The Modern Day Maharaja and The Glorious One will be waiting for you to select their characters and wreak havoc on the rest of the WWE roster on October 17, only on Playstation 4 and XBox One.