Snoop Dogg Rips Conor McGregor in NSFW Instagram After Floyd Mayweather Fight

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

Snoop Dogg called Conor McGregor a "punkass" in the aftermath of his fight with Floyd Mayweather on Saturday in an explicit Instagram post.

In the video, the rapper is critical of the UFC star, who was beaten by Mayweather in the 10th round of their Las Vegas showdown. However, he did go on to praise the spirit showcased by the Irishman (warning: video contains explicit language):

"50 and 0 n---a." said Snoop Dogg, per Jed Meshew of MMA Fighting. "The motherf--king champ, n---a. 50 and 0. F--k that motherf--king punkass McGregor, you b---h. F--k him. Motherf--king champ, n---a."

The rapper also accused McGregor of arriving at a "gang fight with a butter knife." However, he went on to add that the MMA competitor is a "bad motherf--ker" who has "got heart."

"Good win tonight champ," he rounded off. "Good fight McGregor, that was a great f--king fight, man. Now we celebrate."

Isaac Brekken/Associated Press

As noted by Meshew, despite these words of praise for the first-time boxer, Snoop went on to post a number of bulletins on his Instagram in which McGregor was the butt of the joke.

While Snoop seemed to be pretty pleased to see the Irishman lose this one, he has lent his voice to MMA coverage in the past. He is a co-commentator on Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series.

In the main, the assessment of McGregor’s performance against Mayweather was a positive one from those who tuned in for the contest. The latter eventually picked apart the boxing novice after a stirring effort early in the bout, taking his professional record to an outstanding 50 wins from 50 fights.