Mayweather vs. McGregor 2: Odds Released for Potential Rematch

Isaac Brekken/Associated Press

Saturday's megafight between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor may have been a relatively one-sided affair, but oddsmakers aren't ruling out a rematch at some point in the near future.

Justin Hartling of OddsShark.com reported there are already betting lines available for the unlikely rematch, with Money coming in at -2000 and the Notorious sporting a line of +1000.

Mayweather beat UFC lightweight champion McGregor by TKO on Saturday after an entertaining but ultimately predictable fight. The Irishman showed flashes in the first three rounds but never hurt his more experienced opponent, who seemed to draw out the fight as much as he could.

The win took the 40-year-old's undefeated record to 50-0, beating Rocky Marciano's mark in the process. As shared by 247Sports, he once again retired from the sport after the fight:

Mayweather came out of retirement for the big-money fight against the popular McGregor and had visibly slowed down since his decision-win over Andre Berto in 2015. With the greatest undefeated record in boxing history now his, he's likely to stay retired this time around.

McGregor will have plenty of options for his next fight. Per Hartling, he could box once more, as his open feud with Paulie Malignaggi has some anticipating a bout between the two. A return to the UFC seems more likely, however, possibly for a third fight against longtime rival Nate Diaz.