Bucks Co-Owner Wes Edens' Daughter Mallory Tells TMZ She Wants to Buy Knicks

Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

Mallory Edens, the daughter of Milwaukee Bucks co-owner Wes Edens, told TMZ Sports she hopes to buy the New York Knicks someday.

"I want to buy the Knicks one day," Edens said. "I don't need to swap, my dad can keep the Bucks. I'll take the Knicks, and I'll see him in the Eastern Conference Finals."

The Knicks were named Forbes' most valuable franchise for the second year running in 2017 with a valuation of $3.3 billion. James Dolan has shown no willingness to sell the franchise, and Cablevision has a majority ownership stake in the New York Rangers and New York Liberty as well along with Madison Square Garden. It's highly unlikely Dolan would look to unload those assets in the near future.

Mallory Edens would also need to create a fortune even more vast than her father's to have a real shot at being a Knicks owner. Wes Edens' current net worth is unknown but was estimated at $1.2 billion in 2008.

There are also issues with two members of the same immediate family owning different NBA franchises. Family members have owned percentages of the same franchise, but never have members of the same family owned competing teams.

Edens' overarching goal, however, seems more about increased representation for women across all sports.

"I think women are hugely underrepresented in sports," Edens said. "I think it's not something we talk about enough. There are no female GMs. There's one team president who's a woman in the NBA. There are no female head coaches—hopefully Becky Hammon gets a head coaching job soon. But other than that...there's never been a female commissioner in any of the four major American sports leagues."

Hammon currently serves as an assistant coach on Gregg Popovich's staff in San Antonio and led the Spurs to a summer league title in 2016.