Grading Real Madrid's Transfer Window Activity

Real Madrid might be kings of the football world, with the best team and the best squad in 2016/17, but standing still is only ever conducive to moving backward overall in terms of La Liga and the UEFA Champions League.

The reigning holders of both headed into summer needing to do some business to help the side regenerate, plan for the future and ship out any players who weren't contributing, and it was an important summer to make smart decisions and stay ahead of the chasing pack—particularly to reassert and maintain their domestic dominance.

Here we look at each section of the team and assess whether the summer transfer window work undertaken was impressive or otherwise by Real Madrid, and where they might have been better off adding another body to maintain their incredible haul of silverware over the last few years.

Goalkeepers

Keylor Navas and Kiko Casilla represent decent options in goal for Zinedine Zidane's team; neither is perhaps at the very top of his position—Keylor just shy of the game's elite first choice, Casilla a little less consistent than some top sides' back-up options are—but, combined, they haven't often let Madrid down over the last two years.

It seems inevitable there will be discussion and speculation every summer until Madrid actually go out and add one of the very top names in the game to this position, but Zidane has consistently been happy to back the group he has to work with rather than replace for the sake of it.

Confidence is important for a goalkeeper, and Zidane certainly gives that to Keylor, who should again rank among La Liga's finest across the entire season.

GK grade: B+

Defenders

The back line needed a little more care and attention this summer after one from each role departed the Santiago Bernabeu: Danilo sold from the right, Pepe released from the centre and Fabio Coentrao summarily dismissed for another season on loan from the left.

A key point for Real Madrid squad building in recent seasons has been their ability to pull back players who have spent several campaigns out on loan, learning and gaining experience before returning in their early 20s to join up with the first team.

Zidane continued that recent tradition this summer, with Jesus Vallejo brought back into the fold as fourth centre-back after his loan spell at Eintracht Frankfurt last term was a rousing success. That's a strong manoeuvre, indicative of the manager's trust in youth, but concerns remain over the depth in the middle.

Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane miss plenty of games between them each year, and while Nacho's improvement last term was obvious, another top-tier option might have been a wiser course of action. Already Casemiro has had to feature in defence, and the more games the first-choice pairing miss, the more risk there is to Real Madrid in dropping points.

The addition of Theo Hernandez was superb. He's already a capable defender, La Liga-level of quality and with the potential to go far higher, and he brings not just depth but starting-calibre ability that ensures Madrid no longer have to rotate or make do at left-back when Marcelo is out.

On the opposite side, however, they added no-one, entrusting either youngster Achraf Hakimi to step up or Nacho to filter across as required.

Just this one body extra, to cover the right and centre perhaps, and it would be much more complete and solid—as it is, a couple of absences could harm Madrid.

DF grade: B

Midfielders

James Rodriguez's inability to find a role in the starting XI led, as suspected, to his eventual departure from the Santiago Bernabeu. A two-year loan at Bayern Munich frees up wages and brings in funds, especially if he signs at the end of the loan, but even without a direct replacement, he wouldn't really have been missed as a squad option thanks to Marco Asensio's upsurge in reliability.

Instead the only addition has been in the form of Dani Ceballos, a young midfielder from Real Betis who clearly has a lot of talent—but is it enough to break through at Real Madrid? Not right now, that's for sure. He'll have to bide his time, make the most of infrequent opportunities and remain patient in the face of elite competition for his spot...not something that has been a trait of his thus far.

He adds depth to an already stacked zone of the pitch, allowing perhaps Toni Kroos in particular a respite from duty from time to time.

But with the likes of Mateo Kovacic, the returned-from-loan Marcos Llorente and the irrepressible 2017 version of Isco all in place, the centre of the park was already packed full of quality and depth—Ceballos can be viewed as a luxury addition, a hope for the future rather than a necessary signing or upgrade.

There's nothing wrong with the signing at all, unless Ceballos himself is expecting 2,500 minutes of game time this season—it simply won't happen.

MF grade: B

Forwards

Here's perhaps the biggest area of concern for Real Madrid, not in first XI terms but in shape, depth and alternatives.

The BBC is pretty much over by now, Isco has seen to that. But Zidane hasn't had to pick and choose just yet; one of Gareth Bale or Cristiano Ronaldo has been injured and the latter has then been suspended, so it has been a case of Karim Benzema-plus-one for some time.

Lucas Vazquez is the joker of the pack, the true winger option to change the approach when needed, but young forward Borja Mayoral is simply nowhere near the standard required, even some way below impact sub Mariano from last season.

Mariano's departure, along with Alvaro Morata, leaves a big hole at the top end of Madrid's bench, and it's not enough to assume one of the attacking midfielders—Isco, Asensio, Lucas, whoever doesn't start—will simply be able to come on and find the net every time they're required.

Missing out on Kylian Mbappe was big, both in terms of Madrid's future and in a potential power shift in the European game, and no alternative was sought out.

If Benzema picks up an injury at any point, there is no natural No. 9 waiting to fill his boots in the same manner, even counting Ronaldo's switch from wide forward to central predator.

Up front is where Madrid needed to add someone just as much as in defence, but they opted against, selling instead, and it could prove pivotal in the second half of the season.

FW grade: D

Overall

It's not as if Madrid were starting the summer from a position of weakness; as mentioned above, they had the best team and squad and displayed as much by winning everything last year.

But this was a year to build on that and ensure continued success; not adding a striker in particular could allow rivals to catch up. And even if they don't catch up entirely, missing an additional goalscoring option can count for a lot in any given 90 minutes, which could make a big difference come the Champions League knockout phase.

Not a bad summer by any means, with regeneration the keyword rather than revolution, but the feeling is that Madrid might just be one short of their season-long needs this time.

Overall summer transfer window grade: B. They should stay top in Spain—providing injuries don't hit two key areas.

