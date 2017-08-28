Stock Up, Stock Down After Oakland Raiders' 3rd Preseason Game

Stock Up, Stock Down After Oakland Raiders' 3rd Preseason GameAugust 28, 2017
The Oakland Raiders dropped their third consecutive preseason game in a 24-20 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. The win-loss column doesn't amount to anything, but the individual performances will factor into final roster decisions.
Putting aside the result, a few players potentially solidified a spot on the roster while others will take the field to audition for new teams in the preseason finale against the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday.
In the postgame press conference, head coach Jack Del Rio expressed the basic gratification in seeing safety Obi Melifonwu and defensive lineman Jihad Ward take the field. Both players faltered at some point, but neither looked overwhelmed. However, another rookie performance may take snaps away from the second-year interior lineman.
Though he isn't mentioned among the standout performances, wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson reached the end zone due to a miscommunication within the Cowboys secondary. The former Minnesota Viking caught four passes for 30 yards and deserves an honorable mention for his production on Saturday. Nonetheless, Seth Roberts will likely hold on to the starting slot position.
The following players either significantly hurt or helped their depth-chart projections before the final cuts on September 2.
Stock Up: LaTroy Lewis
Linebacker LaTroy Lewis flashed as a playmaker in the first preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals with two sacks. On Saturday, he resurfaced in the playmaking spotlight with a 65-yard fumble return for a touchdown. The Raiders flashed a cornerback blitz, and he capitalized with quick hands when reaching for the loose ball on a fumble.
The Raiders starting defense has struggled throughout the preseason, per San Jose Mercury News reporter Jerry McDonald:
"In the first halves of three exhibition games, quarterbacks Carson Palmer, Drew Stanton, Jared Goff and Prescott were a combined 42 for 57 passing for 424 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions. The Raiders have given up 37 first downs during that time."
If that trend continues through the regular season, the defense will need playmakers to offset yards allowed. The undrafted rookie certainly surpassed 2016 third-round pick Shilique Calhoun who's shown nothing in three preseason games at the strong-side linebacker spot.
Without much progress in limiting explosive plays, the defense must take an opportunistic approach in takeaways, which Lewis clearly exhibits on the field.
Stock Down: Vadal Alexander
When there's nothing to say about an offensive lineman's performance, it's a good sign. However, Vadal Alexander's 15-yard facemask infraction erased Jamize Olawale's 56-yard run to the Cowboys' 24-yard line. To add insult, the Raiders fullback limped off the field with an undisclosed injury.
It's one error, but the penalty took the Raiders out of field-goal range late in the second quarter. EJ Manuel kneeled to end the half on the following play.
Overall, Alexander didn't stand out during the preseason. He hasn't done enough to keep Marshall Newhouse at bay in the reserve role. In fact, the veteran tackle seamlessly moved back to the right side due to Donald Penn's return on the left. He also sealed a block to spring running back DeAndre Washington for his longest run against the Cowboys at 19 yards.
Although Alexander took a two-game head start to lead the competition at right tackle, Newhouse may start the season at the position. The LSU product didn't seal the deal in the unofficial dress rehearsal game.
Stock Up: Antonio Hamilton
Defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr. or defensive assistant John Pagano added the cornerback blitz to Saturday's game plan.
Antonio Hamilton charged off the edge like someone shot him out of cannon on two snaps. One play resulted in a fumble, which allowed Lewis to score. On the other, the second-year cornerback rushed the quarterback for a sack.
Hamilton hasn't generated much buzz through training camp, but he made his presence felt as a playmaker against the Cowboys. With Saturday's performance alone, he should have an inside track on the No. 5 cornerback slot.
After going undrafted out of South Carolina State in the previous offseason, the Raiders activated Hamilton for four games during his rookie year. He saw the most action against the Carolina Panthers in Week 12 but didn't appear in a game since that contest.
With a year under his belt, Hamilton could make contributions on defense in the upcoming season.
Stock Down: Breon Borders
The buzz around Breon Borders completely went flat when he trailed in coverage on a deep pass to wide receiver Lance Lenoir, which ultimately put the Cowboys in the driver's seat for the victory.
Cornerback Sean Smith's demotion led to Borders' rise in the nickel package with the starters, per San Francisco Chronicle reporter Vic Tafur.
Unfortunately, he's excelled in practices but doesn't show up on the radar during live action. Before giving up the touchdown on Saturday, Borders blended with the crowd and didn't stand out in the secondary.
Barring injury, the undrafted Duke product will likely play in the preseason finale, but he's vying for a space on the practice squad. Dexter McDonald and Hamilton will also see the field against the Seahawks, but they'll compete for the fifth cornerback spot on the 53-man roster.
Nonetheless, a solid performance for Borders on Thursday would show potential as a developmental project player with upside.
Stock Up: Treyvon Hester
Unlike Borders, defensive tackle Treyvon Hester translated his training-camp buzz into preseason production. In three games, he's logged three sacks and brings interior pressure that's needed to force quarterbacks to think twice about stepping up into the pocket.
Hester lined up on the inside alongside fellow rookie Eddie Vanderdoes, who also earned some respect during training camp. Together, the two defensive tackles complement each other's strengths. The seventh-rounder possesses the skills to wreak havoc on the pocket, while the third-rounder uses his power and quickness to shut down the run.
Last year, Ward played 636 snaps and that number should decline with Mario Edwards Jr. back on the field and Hester applying interior pocket pressure. Expect to see the Toledo product utilized in the defensive line rotation early in the 2017 season.
Overall, the Raiders defensive line should take the field as a much improved unit with several young assets to mix and match for different scenarios.
Stock Down: Jylan Ware
The Raiders started the offseason with a wide open competition at right tackle, but it's down to Alexander and Newhouse as the realistic choices at the position. Jylan Ware lost any possible chance at putting his name in the discussion with a poor performance on Saturday.
Ware matched against Damontre Moore. The veteran ran laps around the rookie, which led to a forced fumble and multiple quarterback pressures. It's a first-year tackle out of Alabama State, an FCS school, versus a fifth-year pass-rusher, but that's the competition the seventh-rounder would see in the regular season.
Clearly, Ware needs time on the practice squad to grow and fine-tune his blocking technique. He's leaner than David Sharpe, who also surrendered a sack on the opposite side to Taco Charlton, but the Alabama State product lags far behind in performance rating.
The coaching staff moved Sharpe over to the right after noticing Ware's struggles with Moore on the edge. Chauncey Briggs entered the game to protect the left side late in the second half. It's too early to give up on the seventh-rounder, but he's not ready for regular-season action.
Stock Up: Jelani Jenkins
Linebacker Cory James didn't play Saturday, which allowed Jelani Jenkins, Tyrell Adams and Marquel Lee an opportunity to impress on the inside at the position. Among the three, the Raiders free-agent pickup stood out as the sure tackler who quickly diagnosed plays and made stops in the open field.
Jenkins missed portions of the offseason program, per The Athletics' Jimmy Durkin, but he benefitted from extra time on the field in preseason action against the Cowboys. According to NBCS Bay Area reporter Scott Bair, he played 30 snaps—the second most among the linebackers behind Nicholas Morrow who logged 31 snaps.
The coaching staff utilized different combinations at the inside linebacker spots. James has shown enough through the first two games to earn a starting position, but the other spot remains open with the possibility of a veteran filling the position after roster cuts on September 2.
The Raiders will likely continue to tinker with different combinations at inside linebacker against the Seahawks before coming to a decision on the two starters.