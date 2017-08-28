Stock Up, Stock Down After Oakland Raiders' 3rd Preseason Game

0 of 7

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The Oakland Raiders dropped their third consecutive preseason game in a 24-20 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. The win-loss column doesn't amount to anything, but the individual performances will factor into final roster decisions.

Putting aside the result, a few players potentially solidified a spot on the roster while others will take the field to audition for new teams in the preseason finale against the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday.

In the postgame press conference, head coach Jack Del Rio expressed the basic gratification in seeing safety Obi Melifonwu and defensive lineman Jihad Ward take the field. Both players faltered at some point, but neither looked overwhelmed. However, another rookie performance may take snaps away from the second-year interior lineman.

Though he isn't mentioned among the standout performances, wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson reached the end zone due to a miscommunication within the Cowboys secondary. The former Minnesota Viking caught four passes for 30 yards and deserves an honorable mention for his production on Saturday. Nonetheless, Seth Roberts will likely hold on to the starting slot position.

The following players either significantly hurt or helped their depth-chart projections before the final cuts on September 2.