ACC Football: Preview and Prediction for the 2017 Season

Timothy D. Easley/Associated Press

Louisville QB Lamar Jackson

Last fall, Lamar Jackson broke out in a huge way. Louisville’s quarterback emerged as one of the most electric players in college football, dashing past defenders and throwing over them on the way to the Heisman Trophy. He threw for 3,543 yards with 30 touchdowns against nine interceptions and also rushed for 1,571 yards and 21 touchdowns.

A late-season slump (Louisville lost its final three games) took some luster off his season, but Jackson is back for his junior season and should be more polished as a passer with pro-style tendencies. How he develops in what could be his final college football season will be worth watching.

Florida State S Derwin James

Derwin James is back healthy this fall. That’s great news for the Florida State defense and terrible for the rest of the ACC. James’ 2016 season ended after two games because of a torn knee meniscus, but he had an incredible freshman year, totaling 91 tackles—9.5 for loss—and 4.5 sacks.

James is a hard hitter and a versatile player who could fit in at either safety or linebacker, and maybe even defensive end. His presence will give FSU’s already-solid defense a major boost, as he should be one of the top players in college football, a distinction James doesn’t back away from one bit.

Boston College DE Harold Landry

Boston College is in one of college football’s toughest divisions in the ACC Atlantic and hopes to scrape out another postseason appearance this fall. Having senior defensive end Harold Landry helps. Landry surely could have jumped to the NFL after leading the FBS with 16.5 sacks, but he decided to return for his final season of college football.

Landry also had 51 tackles and 22 tackles for loss last fall and is a prolific, unstoppable force on the defensive line. ACC offensive coordinators know to account for him on every play, but expect Landry to pile up big numbers in 2017.

Miami RB Mark Walton

Mark Richt is building on a solid first season in south Florida after leading Miami to a 9-4 record. He’ll return 14 starters this fall, and junior tailback Mark Walton’s play will be key. Walton is one of the nation’s top returning backs, having rushed for 1,117 yards and 14 touchdowns as a sophomore.

With a new starting quarterback following Brad Kaaya’s departure to the NFL, Walton should be leaned upon more heavily in 2017. He is a speedy, dangerous back who’ll be one of the ACC’s best players in 2017.

Clemson DT Christian Wilkins

Clemson has perhaps the nation’s best defensive line—a nasty, deep group—and Wilkins is right at its core. He stands 6’4”, 300 pounds and is an imposing, athletic force who is capable of playing either defensive tackle or defensive end; he figures to slide inside to tackle after spending 2016 as an end.

Last fall, he had 56 tackles, 13 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks. Wilkins has the athleticism of a much lighter player and can surprise with a trick play or two (like catching a pass off a fake punt in the 2015 Orange Bowl). He figures to be one of the nation’s top defensive linemen this fall.