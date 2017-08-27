Vontaze Burfict Reportedly Facing 5-Game Suspension for Hit on Anthony Sherman

David Richard/Associated Press

Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict will reportedly be suspended for five games because of an illegal hit on fullback Anthony Sherman, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Schefter added that Burfict is appealing the suspension and will have a hearing next week.

The hit took place in the second quarter of his team's Week 2 preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Burfict was also suspended for the first three games of the 2016 season for "repeated violations of safety-related playing rules," as the NFL announced in a release.

As ESPN Stats and Info noted at the time, he had earned six different sets of fines for similar actions since entering the league in 2012 before picking up his first suspension.

When on the field, Burfict is an impact player in the Bengals defense. He went to the Pro Bowl in 2013 and ranked second on the team with 101 tackles last season despite playing just 11 games.

Suspensions and injuries have limited him to just 26 games over the last three seasons. Set to be a free agent at the end of this season, Burfict may get smaller contract offers if teams think he might be suspended again in the future.

Considering Adam Jones is already suspended for the first game of the year for violating the league's personal conduct policy, Cincinnati's defense will have to figure out how to survive without two of its best players.