New York Giants: Final Predictions for 53-Man Roster Cuts

In less than 24 hours, New York Giants head coach Ben McAdoo, general manager Jerry Reese and the rest of the Giants front office brass will have some very difficult decisions to make when they trim the summer training camp roster down to 53 men.

I’ve gone ahead and tried to project the scenarios that I think will play out at each position, but I unveil that, a few words of advice as you begin to watch the various reports of roster moves fluttering across Twitter.

First, a player who is initially reported as having been “cut” could in fact be part of trade discussions if the right offer comes along.

This is why I think the Giants haven’t participated in any preseason trades yet—because rather than give up draft picks, they might prefer to let potential trade bait put together decent enough film to build a better case.

Second, the 53-man roster you see when cuts are “finalized” on 4 PM ET on Saturday is going to change. As players cut by other teams clear waivers, there will be a mad scramble by teams to swap out guys, a process I suspect could last several days.

So, in no way is the 53-man roster that’s announced Saturday night after 4 PM the “final” one for the season.

Waivers, for those not aware, are assigned based on last year’s standings, the same order used to determine the draft. That will change after three weeks when teams start logging some wins and losses for the new season, but for now, that is how waivers will be determined.

And now, here is my position-by-position projections for the Giants’ initial 53-man roster.