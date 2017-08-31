New York Giants: Final Predictions for 53-Man Roster Cuts

0 of 12

New York Giants head coach Ben McAdoo, general manager Jerry Reese and the rest of the front-office brass have some difficult decisions to make as they trim the summer training-camp roster down to 53 men.

I've tried to project the scenarios I think will play out at each position, but a few words of advice are required as you begin to watch the various reports of roster moves fluttering across Twitter.

First, a player who is initially reported as having been "cut" could, in fact, be part of trade discussions if the right offer comes along.

This is why I think the Giants haven't participated in any preseason trades yet; rather than give up draft picks, they might prefer to let potential trade bait put together decent enough film to build a better case.

Second, the 53-man roster you see when cuts are "finalized" at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday is going to change. As players cut by other teams clear waivers, there will be a mad scramble to swap out guys, a process that could last several days.

So, in no way will the 53-man roster that's announced on Saturday be the "final" one for the season.

For those not aware, waivers are assigned based on last year's standings, the same order used to determine the draft. That will change after three weeks when teams start logging some wins and losses for the new season, but for now, that is how they will be determined.

Here is my position-by-position projections for the Giants' initial 53-man roster.