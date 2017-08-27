Eric Reid Kneels for National Anthem After Previously Saying He Planned to Stand

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

After announcing he wouldn't kneel during the national anthem as he did last year, San Francisco 49ers safety Eric Reid continued his protest in Sunday's preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The Sunday Night Football account provided a view of the safety on one knee:

Marquise Goodwin, Eli Harold and Lorenzo Jerome each put a hand on Reid's shoulder.

Reid explained what prompted his decision to resume the protest after the game, also noting he plans on kneeling throughout the course of the season:

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan also spoke about Reid:

Reid was the first teammate to join Colin Kaepernick in his protest during the 2016 season, but announced in April that he would no longer continue the action.

While there were questions about whether he would change course after the events in Charlottesville, Virginia, he explained that he would still stand, via Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle:

"It doesn't change my plans. It's important to discuss the issues that we have in our country. I think it's becoming more and more apparent. Maybe people didn't see what the black community saw when me and Colin were doing our protests, and other players were doing (their) protests, last year. I think it's more apparent now after this past weekend."

Although he had remained on his feet during the national anthem for the first two preseason games, he chose to kneel for Week 3.

Kaepernick remains an undrafted free agent heading into the season, but others around the league have followed his lead this preseason. In addition to Reid, Michael Bennett and 12 Cleveland Browns players have all protested in some form this month.