Stock Up, Stock Down After New York Giants' 3rd Preseason Game
The clock is starting to run out on the annual NFL preseason, a time where scores of young men and some older veterans scratch and claw their way against friendly competition to impress not only their head coaches, but the head coaches of the 31 other FL teams.
For the New York Giants, they still have a bunch of roster spots still to be decided on both sides of the ball. Also at stake for Big Blue are starting jobs.
In the following sides, we’ll look at those players who helped themselves with strong performances and those who need to be worried once the dominoes start to fall.
Stock Up: OL Brett Jones
Before the Jets game, head coach Ben McAdoo hinted that there might be a change made to the starting offensive line.
He made good on that promise, pulling starting right guard John Jerry for third-year man and former CFL star Brett Jones.
Jones, who last year received some snaps at left guard in place of an injured Justin Pugh, that is until a calf injury sidelined Jones, didn’t do too bad against that ferocious Jets defensive front. where he faced Mo Wilkerson and Sheldon Richardson.
Per Ryan Smith of Pro Football Focus, Jones allowed three hurries on 24 pass block snaps, but didn’t give up a sack.
Whether Jones stays at right guard remains to be seen. During Monday’s practice, Jerry was right back there taking all the snaps at right guard with the starting offensive line.
But at least the Giants know what they have in Jones as a potential replacement for Jerry, whose run blocking has been an issue since Day 1.
Stock Down: DE Owa Odighizuwa
The Giants third-round draft pick from 2015 has had a weird offseason.
Back in April, Odighizuwa tweeted that he was contemplating stepping away from the game. He apparently changed his mind and reported to the start of the team's offseason program, but then he stepped away during the OTAs and was excused from the mandatory minicamp.
When he returned for the start of training camp, Odighizuwa, whose first two years have been marred by injuries was behind the eight ball. Playing mostly with the third-string defense, he's mustered up just two tackles, one of those solo.
All that aside, Odighizuwa was handed a four-game suspension by the NFL for violating the league's PED policy. Odighizuwa, who probably wasn't a lock to make the roster anyway despite his high draft pick, will likely spend the first four weeks on the reserve-suspended list.
After that, it would be hard to see him back on the 53-man roster unless there is a rash of injuries at the defensive end position--and even then, that might be stretching things.
Stock Up: WR Travis Rudolph
Given the injuries the Giants have at receiver—Darius Powe is on injured reserve, Tavarres King is still dealing with an ankle injury and Dwayne Harris is trying to overcome upper body soreness—undrafted rookie Travis Rudolph is making a strong push for a place on the 53-man roster.
Rudolph currently leads the Giants receivers with 111 receiving yards and is tied with tight end Evan Engram for the most pass receptions (6).
Rudolph really took his game to the next level against the Jets when he made a spectacular reception of a Josh Johnson pass and turned it into a 57-yard gain.
If that’s not enough to start thinking that Rudolph might surpass Harris for a roster spot, the rookie is also the Giants’ leading punt returner, with three returns for eight yards (yes, the punt return game has been bad across the board), and the leading kickoff returner with three returns for 66 yards and a long of 31.
Rudolph has certainly done his part to stick by getting better every week. With the starters unlikely to play in the preseason finale Thursday night against the Patriots, he’ll have his chance to seal the deal.
Stock Down: CB Nigel Tribune
With injuries eating away at the Giants cornerback depth—Eli Apple (ankle) and Michael Hunter (concussion) have been sowed down while Valentino Blake is off tending to a personal matter—there are opportunities for young cornerbacks like Nigel Tribune to make the Giants 53-man roster.
However, when you commit two penalties, one of which sets the stage for an opposing team’s touchdown and you blow your coverage assignment as Tribune did on the 25-yard touchdown pass to Jets receiver ArDarius Stewart chances are very high that you can expect a visit from the Turk on cut-down day.
Tribune, however, could find himself on the Giants practice squad if he clears waivers as he does have the tools with which to work. He'll just need to continue sanding off the rough edges so that he's ready should the Giants have an opening as the season progresses.
Stock Up: Donte Deayon
On the other side of the cornerback coin is Donte Deayon, the 5’9”, 163-pound keg of energy who is competing for what is projected to be the fifth spot on the Giants cornerback depth chart.
Deayon’s busy night included four tackles (fourth on the team), a pass defensed and an interception. He also tried his hand at kickoff returns, returning one for 15 yards despite not having very good blocking in front of him.
Through three games, Deayon has six tackles (four solo), two quarterback hits coming on corner blitzes, one interception, one pass defensed and one special teams assisted tackle as he continues to punch his ticket toward a spot on the 53-man roster.
Stock Down: OL John Jerry
Starting right guard John Jerry, whom per Spotrac, the team signed to a three-year, $10 million contract that includes a $2.4 million signing bonus and $3.325 million guaranteed, was officially put on notice by McAdoo last week when the head coach rotated Brett Jones in with the starting offensive line during practice.
When Jerry, whose run blocking leaves something to be desired, got off to a rough start against the Jets, he was immediately pulled by McAdoo in favor of Jones, who for the most part held his own against some tough competition in Mo Wilkerson and Sheldon Richardson.
Meanwhile it looks as though Jerry might have received the message because at Monday’s practice, he received all the snaps at right guard.
While there is still an outside chance that Jerry is replaced in the starting lineup, for the time being, it looks like he might just hold on to his starting job. However, the mere fact that the head coach had to send a message to light a fire under Jerry’s backside is concerning.
Stock Up: K Mike Nugent
If you were expecting a fierce kicking battle on this team, then you got it thanks to Mike Nugent.
Nugent, who received most of the kicking opportunities against the Jets nailed two field goals of 50-plus yards, making it look too easy in the process. Nugent has, in fact, been perfect in game opportunities, showing just as strong of a leg as his younger opponent, Aldrick Rosas.
“Whether you are Adam Vinatieri or a rookie, that is what the preseason is for,” Nugent said of his kicking prowess shown this summer.
“We talked a little bit this week about how the season can be a rollercoaster and hopefully as a kicker you can be the same player every day and make that pretty steady and not so much the ups and downs.”
Nugent has hit all five of his field goal attempts in preseason games this year. On his nine kickoffs, three have gone for touchbacks in what’s been a rather productive summer for him.
Patricia Traina covers the New York Giants for Inside Football, the Journal Inquirer and Sports Xchange. All quotes and information were obtained firsthand unless otherwise sourced.