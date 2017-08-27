    DeMaurice Smith May Be Reappointed NFLPA Director Without Challengers

    Rob GoldbergFeatured ColumnistAugust 27, 2017

    FILE - In this Jan., 2015, file photo, NFL Players Association Executive Director DeMaurice Smith speaks during a news conference for the NFL Super Bowl XLIX football game in Phoenix. Smith retained his position as executive director of the NFL players' union in voting Sunday by 32 player representatives. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)
    David J. Phillip/Associated Press

    NFL Players Association executive director DeMaurice Smith will be up for an extension in October, and the newest rules could prevent other candidates from challenging him for the job in a March election, according to Mark Maske of the Washington Post.

    According to the new voting rules, a 14-member selection committee and potentially the board of team-by-team player representatives will decide whether to keep Smith in his current job, which he has held since 2009.

    If he wins this vote, no other candidates will be considered for the role.

    Attorney Cyrus Mehri reportedly intended to challenge Smith for the role but wouldn't have an opportunity without an open election.

    "It is ironic in a league where players have to compete every single day that De Smith is afraid of competition," Mehri said. "NFL players deserve better."

    Smith played a key role in negotiations for the 2011 collective bargaining agreement, which came at the end of a four-month lockout.

    He is already planning for a larger work stoppage when the latest CBA expires in 2021. In a recent interview with Albert Breer of The MMQB, he called a strike or lockout "almost a virtual certainty."

    While Smith was opposed by eight challengers at the last election in 2015, it appears as though keeping his job will be easier this time around.

