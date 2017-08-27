2017 US Open Odds: Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Angelique Kerber Betting Lines

Alastair Grant/Associated Press

After second-seeded Andy Murray withdrew from the U.S. Open due to a hip injury, there will be one less top challenger for favorite Roger Federer to conquer as the +175 betting favorite (wager $100 to win $175) at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.

Murray, who won the 2012 U.S. Open, had been listed as the +700 third choice to win the men's singles event this year at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center starting on Monday.

Federer is the No. 3 seed behind top-seeded Rafael Nadal (+300), and the 36-year-old Swiss player has found the fountain of youth with Grand Slam wins at the Australian Open and Wimbledon earlier in 2017. He has won the U.S. Open five times previously, the last coming back in 2008.

Nadal has won the U.S. Open twice (2010 and 2013) and took home the French Open title this year, with Federer sitting out the clay-court season.

In addition to Murray, it is worth noting that defending champion Stan Wawrinka (knee) and Novak Djokovic (elbow) are not competing in this year's U.S. Open due to injuries.

Fourth-seeded Alexander Zverev is the only other player with current odds of less than +1600 at online betting sites at +450. The 20-year-old German is viewed as the next hot prospect in the sport, although he has never made it past the second round at the U.S. Open.

Zverev has advanced to the third round of both the Australian Open and French Open and fourth at Wimbledon for his best career finishes in Grand Slam events since turning pro in 2014.

For the women, defending champion Angelique Kerber is the sixth seed and sits at +1200 on the 2017 U.S. Open tennis odds.

Kerber defeated 10th-seeded Karolina Pliskova in the women's U.S. Open final as the No. 2 seed a year ago.

The 25-year-old Pliskova is the top seed this year and listed as the +700 second choice to win it for the first time.

The +600 favorite is third-seeded Garbine Muguruza, who, like Zverev, has never made it past the second round. However, Muguruza won Wimbledon with a straight-sets victory against Venus Williams, who is the +1400 eighth choice at online sports betting sites as the ninth seed.

Williams is a two-time winner of the U.S. Open (2000 and 2001) while sister Serena has won it six times.

Serena Williams is out of action for the rest of this year due to her pregnancy, while 2006 U.S. Open winner Maria Sharapova (+900) is back as a wild card after a suspension.