LSU AD Says BYU Game 'Almost Certainly' Won't Be in Houston Due to Hurricane

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

The LSU Tigers are set to open their 2017 season Saturday against the BYU Cougars in Houston's NRG Stadium, but with now-Tropical Storm Harvey causing flooding in and around Houston, a venue change is looking very likely.

The Advocate's Ross Dellenger provided an update from LSU athletic director Joe Alleva about Saturday's game:

