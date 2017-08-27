    LSU AD Says BYU Game 'Almost Certainly' Won't Be in Houston Due to Hurricane

    Joseph ZuckerFeatured ColumnistAugust 27, 2017

    NRG Stadium is seen before an NFL football preseason game between the Houston Texans and the New England Patriots, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
    Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

    The LSU Tigers are set to open their 2017 season Saturday against the BYU Cougars in Houston's NRG Stadium, but with now-Tropical Storm Harvey causing flooding in and around Houston, a venue change is looking very likely.

    The Advocate's Ross Dellenger provided an update from LSU athletic director Joe Alleva about Saturday's game:

         

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

         

