LSU AD Says BYU Game 'Almost Certainly' Won't Be in Houston Due to Hurricane

LSU AD Says BYU Game 'Almost Certainly' Won't Be in Houston Due to HurricaneAugust 27, 2017
Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press
The LSU Tigers are set to open their 2017 season Saturday against the BYU Cougars in Houston's NRG Stadium, but with now-Tropical Storm Harvey causing flooding in and around Houston, a venue change is looking very likely.
The Advocate's Ross Dellenger provided an update from LSU athletic director Joe Alleva about Saturday's game:
Ross Dellenger @RossDellenger
#LSU AD Joe Alleva's full statement, through administrator Bill Franques. https://t.co/xvZCJGboUT2017-8-27 23:12:39
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.