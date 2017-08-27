Marcell Dareus 'On the Same Page' as Sean McDermott Regarding Rules Violation

Bill Wippert/Associated Press

Marcell Dareus was sent home from Saturday's preseason game for violating a team rule, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, but the Buffalo Bills star believes he has moved past the issue.

After practice Sunday, the defensive tackle explained his recent relationship with head coach Sean McDermott, via Joe Buscaglia of WKBW:

"Me and McDermott, we had a discussion," Dareus said. "We're on the same page and we're just going to continue to move forward about it."

Dareus is a talented player on the field who has been selected to two Pro Bowls as well as an All-Pro first team in his six-year career. This earned him a six-year deal worth over $96 million signed before the 2015 season, per Spotrac.

However, general manager Brandon Beane believes this should only put more pressure on him.

"You would hope a player with Marcell Dareus' contract would be a better leader than that," Beane said Saturday after the veteran was sent home, per Matthew Fairburn of Syracuse.com.

While there is a new regime in Buffalo, this isn't the first time Dareus has needed discipline. The 27-year-old has violated the NFL's substance abuse policy multiple times, leading to a four-game suspension last season. He was also benched in the past for being late to team meetings.

McDermott and Beane will hope the latest incident was a one-time issue that everyone can move past, but Dareus will still need to prove his off-field decisions can match his on-field play.